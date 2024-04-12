Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 12

Marc-Andre Fleury won his prank war with Brandon Duhaime on Monday. The Minnesota Wild goalie planted flowers, removed the tires and added a “For Sale” sign to the Colorado Avalanche’s forward’s car. This came a few days after Duhaime toilet papered Fleury’s car before their matchup in Minnesota.

Of course, Fleury was going to get the last laugh when the Wild traveled to Denver earlier in the week. Fleury said the team got in early which gave him time to do some shopping. On the “For Sale” sign he wrote: “If you would like to know where the keys to the lock are and the tools to put the tires back on send me an apology video.” Duhaime complied on Tuesday, sending a video with an emoji on his face. “Hey Flower, it’s Brandon. I just want to say you won the prank war and I’m sorry,” the forward said in the video.

