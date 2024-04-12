Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 12
© Colorado Avalanche/Dallas Stars
Marc-Andre Fleury won his prank war with Brandon Duhaime on Monday. The Minnesota Wild goalie planted flowers, removed the tires and added a “For Sale” sign to the Colorado Avalanche’s forward’s car. This came a few days after Duhaime toilet papered Fleury’s car before their matchup in Minnesota.
Of course, Fleury was going to get the last laugh when the Wild traveled to Denver earlier in the week. Fleury said the team got in early which gave him time to do some shopping. On the “For Sale” sign he wrote: “If you would like to know where the keys to the lock are and the tools to put the tires back on send me an apology video.” Duhaime complied on Tuesday, sending a video with an emoji on his face. “Hey Flower, it’s Brandon. I just want to say you won the prank war and I’m sorry,” the forward said in the video.
Ranking: Take a bow
Erik Johnson brought a souvenir from the penalty box on Thursday. The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman dragged a headset with him as he skated from the penalty box at the end of the first period against the New York Rangers. The official’s headset and the entire cord got tangled in Johnson’s skates. Refs immediately blew the call dead to remove the wires from the ice. Even the announcers couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
Ranking: Wire tapped
Congratulations to Evgeni Malkin’s parents for being the first people to make the Short Shifts Power Rankings twice. Vladimir and Natalia Malkin could not have been prouder of their son on Saturday when he scored two goals against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The emotional parents wiped away tears after the Penguins forward gave the team a 4-1 lead in the second period. A week prior, Malkin scored two goals for his parents who were in the Pittsburgh stands for the first time in over five years.
Ranking: Grabbing the tissues
Andrei Svechnikov’s lacrosse goal was so good, nobody saw it. The Carolina Hurricanes forward roofed a goal that quickly went in and out behind Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman during the second period of a scoreless game on Tuesday. Svechnikov seemed to be the only person who saw the goal go in, as he pointed to the net when the goal horn didn’t sound. Play continued for a few more seconds before the refs blew the whistle and confirmed the good goal to make it 1-0 Hurricanes.
Ranking: Blink and you miss it
5. Merle Duchene
The Dallas Stars had pawsome company on Wednesday. Matt Duchene brought his 9-week-old puppy, Merle, to meet his teammates during their picture day. The English Cocker Spaniel happily gave the Stars kisses and snuggles in the locker room and on the ice. He looked like he was living the dream as he sat in his dad’s arms. The Duchene family announced last week the addition of the fur ball to their family.
Ranking: Belly rubs
If you are going to score a hat trick, do it on straw hat giveaway day. San Jose Sharks forward William Eklund scored his first career hat trick on Saturday. The Sharks also happened to be giving away straw hats at the SAP Center that day. Fans threw their new straw caps on the ice after Eklund scored the overtime-winning goal. The Sharks forward made sure to throw one of them on as he celebrated with his teammates.
Ranking: Straw hats off
7. Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins new Jaromir Jagr bobblehead is going to be a little harder to steal. On Wednesday, the team unveiled their new six-foot-tall Jagr bobblehead that will sit inside PPG Paints Arena. The statue immortalizes the Jagr bobblehead heist that occurred in March.
Ranking: Nail it down