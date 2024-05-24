Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 24

The young Dallas Stars players are keeping Tyler Seguin and the other veterans young. Before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, Seguin chatted with the NHL on TNT crew about helping lead his younger teammates after his own experience of playoff success early in his career. “Yeah, for sure, I mean they keep us updated on the TikToks and we keep them updated on the situation,” Seguin said.

