Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 24
© Dallas Stars/ Getty Images
1. Dancing Dallas Stars fan
One young Dallas Stars fan danced like everybody was watching on Thursday. A young girl broke out some killer dance moves and facial expressions on the American Airlines Center video board during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Stars and Edmonton Oilers. She even ended her routine by crossing her arms and posing for the camera. Extra points for her pink Stars jersey.
Ranking: Dancing Queen
Jake Oettinger can kiss his stick for helping him out on Thursday. The Dallas Stars goalie robbed Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid with an impressive stick save in the first overtime of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. McDavid had the puck on his forehand in front of the crease when Oettinger lunged and stopped the puck with his stick on the ice to keep the game tied 2-2.
Ranking: Stick season
Connor McDavid took Oettinger’s robbery personally. The Edmonton Oilers forward later scored the game-winning goal of Game 1 of the Western Conference Final just 32 seconds into the second overtime. During a postgame interview with the NHL on TNT, McDavid had the best response to his heroics. “Apologies to everyone for keeping them up a little bit longer,” McDavid said. “Should’ve gone in [ the overtime shot], has to go in. He’s a good goalie.”
Ranking: Apology accepted
4. McDonagh kids and ThunderBug
Ryan McDonagh’s kids received a surprise from an old friend. Tampa Bay Lightning mascot ThunderBug created a welcome back video for the veteran defenseman’s three kids after his trade back to the team this week. All three kids were thrilled to see their buddy and couldn’t contain their excitement.
Ranking: Wholesome reaction alert
Next time one of the Florida Panthers need to phone a friend, Aleksander Barkov is their guy. The Panthers forward successfully named every Stanley Cup champion from 2001-2023 in a video posted on social media. Barkov barely had to think when rattling off the names year by year. He didn’t get stumped until the year 2000, when he told the camera, “I’ve got to give somebody else a chance, I think I did pretty well.”
Ranking: Trivia Night master
The young Dallas Stars players are keeping Tyler Seguin and the other veterans young. Before Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, Seguin chatted with the NHL on TNT crew about helping lead his younger teammates after his own experience of playoff success early in his career. “Yeah, for sure, I mean they keep us updated on the TikToks and we keep them updated on the situation,” Seguin said.
Ranking: Millenials and Gen Z collaborating in the workplace