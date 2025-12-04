Marleau, Ricci participate in Sharks ceremonial puck drop

Marleau was drafted second overall by the Sharks in the 1997 NHL Draft and Ricci was selected fourth overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1990. After spending some time with multiple teams, Ricci came to the Sharks in 1997, Marleau's rookie season.

Ricci – who won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 1996 – retired from the NHL in 2007. Marleau hung up his skates in 2021.

Both continue to work for the Sharks as player development coaches, and Marleau also serves as a hockey operations advisor.

Marleau still holds the record for most games played in his career, sitting at 1,779 regular season games through his 23 years in the League. He played 1,607 of those games in San Jose.

Ricci was his teammate from 1997-2004. In that final season with the Sharks, Ricci helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.