Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Brenden Dillon always dreamed about playing one game in the NHL, and now he’s suiting up for his 1,000th.
After starting his career as an undrafted free agent, the New Jersey Devils defenseman is set to hit that impressive milestone against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN).
To mark the occasion, after the morning skate, Devils team reporter Amanda Stein showed Dillon a photo of himself as a young boy skating with his dad, and asked him what he would tell that little boy today.
The photo elicited a strong emotional reaction from the 35-year-old.
“I just wanted to get one,” he said through the tears. “I’m just happy. So thankful to be playing the best game in the world. … It’s been awesome.”