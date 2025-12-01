Dillon reflects on career ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Dillon started his NHL journey in 2011, when he was signed to the Dallas Stars as a free agent. In 2014, he was traded to the San Jose Sharks and played there until 2020, when he was traded to the Washington Capitals.

The following season, he was traded to the Winnipeg Jets. After three years there, he signed with the Devils in 2024 and is currently in his second year with the team.

Rocking a special “Dilly 1,000” hat after morning skate, Devils defenseman Luke Hughes talked about his relationship to Dillon and his impact during his time with the team.

“He’s an unbelievable person and fits in unbelievably on our team,” Hughes told the media on Sunday. “And just as a person, he’s one of my really good friends.”

He continued, “Playing 1,000 games in this league is such an honor, especially as an undrafted guy. He’s just a really special person and I’m really happy for him and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Dillon has nine points so far this season (three goals, six assists) in 25 games played. Throughout his career, he has 42 goals and 179 assists.

“Every step and every level there are so many people that make this,” Dillon said. “And there are fortunate things too, and I’ve just been so lucky and appreciative.

“I just love coming to the rink,” he continued. “It’s been so amazing since I came here to the Devils and everywhere I’ve played. … I wouldn’t change it for anything. I love being a hockey player.”