Canadiens honor Markov with pregame ceremony

The crowd then broke into an “Ole! Ole!” chant and Sonya hugged Markov, who couldn’t help but crack a smile.

“First of all, it’s a big honor to be here tonight,” Markov said to the fans. “When I came to Montreal 25 years ago, I didn’t know what to expect. What I found was a city that welcomed me, a team that became my family, and fans that support us every single night.

“To all my teammates, my coaches, and staff, thank you for making me a better person and a better player.”

Fans kept standing throughout the entirety of Markov’s speech.