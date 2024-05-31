Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31
© Sportsnet/ TNT
Jake Oettinger’s stray stick made the best save of the playoffs on Wednesday. The Dallas Stars goalie’s discarded stick robbed Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid of a power play goal in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final. Late in the first period, Oettinger lost his stick which landed behind him on the goal line. McDavid shot the puck down low on an empty net and it hit off the stick laying on the ice to keep the game tied 2-2.
Ranking: Look ma, no hands!
Things between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers got a little mouthy this week. During Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, Rangers forward Chris Kreider and Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk exchanged heated words during the third period. Kreider then took Tkachuk’s mouthguard and threw it on the ice. The real show was after the game when both players had priceless comments on the situation. “I don’t remember that,” Kreider told reporters after the game. Tkachuk told reporters he got his mouthguard back, washed it off and continued to use it. “I told him it was the best play he made all game,” Tkachuk also said to reporters.
Ranking: Chirping away
3. Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce felt “so high” on the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended Game 2 of the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Teammate Patrick Mahomes told Kelce to get out of his hometown arena in a post on social media. Kelce responded with a chirp about Mahomes’ lack of ice skating skills.
Ranking: In his hockey era
4. 99-year-old Rangers fan
© The Bertino Family
A 99-year-old New York Rangers fan celebrated her birthday with the perfect outfit. Frances DiNovis sported Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 Rangers jersey to celebrate turning 99 on Tuesday. DiNovis, who is from New York City but retired to Florida in the 1980’s, has rooted for the Rangers her entire life. Her son-in-law remembered he had a Gretzky Rangers jersey in his closet and gave it to DiNovis to put on.
Ranking: From one 99 to another
The legend of Matt Rempe countines to grow in New York City. After the New York Rangers Game 2 overtime win in the Eastern Conference Final, Rempe was asked by reporters what it felt like to get a shift in overtime. The rookie forward casually dropped a Disney character's name in his response. "Lavy called my name... and I was like 'Jiminy Crickets, let's go,'" Rempe said.
Ranking: Never change, kid
Stuart Skinner knows how to make the kids smile. The Edmonton Oilers goalie had some fun with teammate Brett Kulak's daughter, Ryleigh, before Game 4 of the Western Conference Final in Edmonton on Wednesday. Skinner splashed the glass with his water bottle which made the tot smile behind the glass during warmups.
Ranking: Pregame cuties