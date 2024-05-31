Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 31

A 99-year-old New York Rangers fan celebrated her birthday with the perfect outfit. Frances DiNovis sported Wayne Gretzky’s No. 99 Rangers jersey to celebrate turning 99 on Tuesday. DiNovis, who is from New York City but retired to Florida in the 1980’s, has rooted for the Rangers her entire life. Her son-in-law remembered he had a Gretzky Rangers jersey in his closet and gave it to DiNovis to put on.

Ranking: From one 99 to another