Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5

Jake Oettinger shared a special moment with his idol on Wednesday. After the Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-0, the goalie joined the NHL on TNT crew for a postgame interview. Oettinger was greeted by Henrik Lundqvist saying he loves everything about the young goalie’s game. Oettinger called it a “pinch me” moment when asked by host Liam McHugh.

“Hank is my favorite goalie of all-time,” the Stars goalie said. “So, to get to be talking to you [McHugh] and Hank now is pretty cool and a dream come true. I look up to you [Lundqvist] a lot and just an honor to have you say those kind words about me.”

Lundqvist was also flattered by Oettinger’s comments. “Aw, thanks Jake. Listen, I’m a big fan of your game. Keep up the great work, I really enjoy watching you play. And good luck down the stretch here.”

Ranking: Goalie hug