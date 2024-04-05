Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 5
1. Lily Collins
Jeff Skinner received an 1,000th game surprise from his favorite TV show. “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins made a special video message congratulating the Sabres forward on the career milestone. Collins filmed the video in costume and onset of the hit Netflix show. Skinner was shocked to learn the actress kept up with him and the Sabres. "That's good, that was cool," Skinner said in a video posted by the team. "Merci, Emily. Hope everything works out for you in season four. I'll be rooting for you."
Ranking: C’est magnifique
Jake Oettinger shared a special moment with his idol on Wednesday. After the Dallas Stars defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-0, the goalie joined the NHL on TNT crew for a postgame interview. Oettinger was greeted by Henrik Lundqvist saying he loves everything about the young goalie’s game. Oettinger called it a “pinch me” moment when asked by host Liam McHugh.
“Hank is my favorite goalie of all-time,” the Stars goalie said. “So, to get to be talking to you [McHugh] and Hank now is pretty cool and a dream come true. I look up to you [Lundqvist] a lot and just an honor to have you say those kind words about me.”
Lundqvist was also flattered by Oettinger’s comments. “Aw, thanks Jake. Listen, I’m a big fan of your game. Keep up the great work, I really enjoy watching you play. And good luck down the stretch here.”
Ranking: Goalie hug
3. Vanessa Carlton
Singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton and Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson had a thousand-mile crossover no one saw coming. Carlton remixed her hit song “A Thousand Miles” to kick off the celebration of Carlsons’ 1,000th NHL game on Saturday. The Grammy-nominated artist included references throughout the veteran defenseman’s career including the Capitals 2018 Stanley Cup championship and his “shot of thunder.” Carlson then made his way down to Capital One Arena to continue his 1,000th game celebration with his adorable family.
Ranking: Grammy of the Year
The drink thief struck again on Wednesday. Artemi Panarin swiped TNT broadcaster Darren Pang’s drinks again during the New York Rangers game against the New Jersey Devils. During a first period stoppage, the Rangers forward skated over to the commentator who had a red drink and blue drink sitting next to him. Panarin took the blue drink and scored his 45th goal a few minutes later. Then early in the third period, the Rangers star opted to try the red drink. He then set up Chris Kreider for the game-winner.
Ranking: Cheers, mate!
It was all things Jeff Skinner this week for the Buffalo Sabres. The team posted the veteran forward's special pregame playlist for his 1,000th NHL game. The playlist did not disappoint. Miley Cyrus was on heavy rotation with three songs on the list including one from her Hannah Montana days, “The Best of Both Words.” Other women superstars also made it to the list including Celine Dion, Whitney Houston and Gloria Estefan. And if you are wondering, yes Skinner has four sisters.
Ranking: Singing in our hairbrushes
6. Young Nashville Predators fan
The Nashville Predators had the cutest puck dropper on Thursday. During their second Hockey Fights Cancer Night, a toddler named Edo Beeri, who is in remission, performed the ceremonial puck drop. The young tot wasn’t too keen to give away his new souvenir. After some coaxing from his mom, Predators captain Roman Josi and Blues captain Brayden Schenn, Edo tossed the puck on the ice. Josi made sure to give the puck right back to the toddler.
Ranking: Cuteness overload
Brandon Duhaime reignited his prank war with Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday. The Colorado Avalanche forward toilet papered the Wild goalie’s car before their matchup at Excel Energy Center. It was Duhaime’s first time back in Minnesota since being traded to Colorado in March. The Avalanche forward denied any involvement in the prank when asked before the game. Of course, his former Wild teammates weren’t fooled. Fleury was impressed with his buddy’s work but warned him they’ll see each other again in Colorado next week.
Ranking: Watch out
8. Fan signs
Fans brought laughs with their homemade signs this week. On Monday, a young Pittsburgh Penguins fan celebrated April Fool’s Day with his creation. “Go Rangers April Fool’s!” the adorable fan’s sign read. He got extra points for bringing it into enemy territory at Madison Square Garden.
A Toronto Maple Leafs fan made a special sign for forward Auston Matthews on Wednesday. “You are my sunshine,” the sign said with a picture of Matthews as the sun in the center. Luckily, the fan had perfect seats to show it off. After Matthews scored his 63rd goal of the season against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the fan’s sign could be seen from the stands as the players celebrated in a picture posted by the team.
Ranking: Slapping our knees