Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 22

The Winnipeg Jets and the New York Jets recreated an iconic internet moment on Wednesday. Winnipeg tagged their New York name buddy in a post on X asking if they should meet up to get dinner since they are in town and have the same name. (Winnipeg are on a three-game road trip against all three New York/New Jersey area teams). Winnipeg said it could be like the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants picnic in Totowa.

The post was in reference to an infamous call New York sports radio personality Mike Francesa received from a fan asking if the New York and San Francsico Giants met up when the two teams were in town because they share a name. Of course, the New York Jets were game, responding asking if they could have a relay race, raffle and breakfast the next morning – all references from Francesa’s answer to the fan’s call. Just waiting on the New York Rangers and Texas Rangers post from Abilene.

Ranking: Laughing very loudly out loud