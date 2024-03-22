Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 22
The Boston Bruins forward took home a furry souvenir after scoring his 17th career hat trick on Tuesday. After scoring his third goal of the game against the Ottawa Senators, the hats rained down on the TD Garden ice and so did one fan’s bear pelt. Pastrnak collected the pelt off the ice and put it on during his postgame picture with the puck. He called the suit “nice and cozy.”
Ranking: Pelts off
2. Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets and the New York Jets recreated an iconic internet moment on Wednesday. Winnipeg tagged their New York name buddy in a post on X asking if they should meet up to get dinner since they are in town and have the same name. (Winnipeg are on a three-game road trip against all three New York/New Jersey area teams). Winnipeg said it could be like the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants picnic in Totowa.
The post was in reference to an infamous call New York sports radio personality Mike Francesa received from a fan asking if the New York and San Francsico Giants met up when the two teams were in town because they share a name. Of course, the New York Jets were game, responding asking if they could have a relay race, raffle and breakfast the next morning – all references from Francesa’s answer to the fan’s call. Just waiting on the New York Rangers and Texas Rangers post from Abilene.
Ranking: Laughing very loudly out loud
Anze Kopitar’s grandma proved to be his good luck charm this week. On Tuesday, Kopitar gave a shout out to his grandma who was on hand for his three-point night (2 goals, assist) against the Chicago Blackhawks at Crypto.com Arena. His grandma, who hasn’t seen Kopitar play in LA for 15 years, waved during his postgame interview. Of course, the Kings captain made sure to reach his career milestone with grandma still in attendance on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild. Kopitar passed the 1,200th NHL point mark with a goal and assist. Grandma might want to extend her stay through the playoffs.
Ranking: Heartwarming
Mikael Backlund’s adorable daughter broke out her crayons for an awesome surprise. Tillie surprised her dad and the Flames with custom T-shirts of her dad’s portrait that she drew. Sporting her design, Tillie was thrilled while handing out shirts to the Flames as they finished practice. Finally, when her dad walked into the locker room, she reprimanded him for taking so long. “Tillie’s T-shirts" were certainly a hit.
Ranking: Future Picasso
5. Celine Dion
The Grammy-award winner surprised the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Dion read the Bruins starting lineup in the locker room before their game against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Dion chirped some players and got in a high note while reading off the names. The starting lineup never sounded so sweet.
Ranking: Pop star power
The Compher family took over Pittsburgh on Sunday. J.T. and Jesse Compher wore each other’s jerseys before their games at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Jesses sported her Red Wings sweater before her PWHL Toronto faced PWHL Montreal as part of the PWHL Takeover Weekend. Later in the day, J.T. wore his sister’s PWHL Toronto sweater as he arrived for the Red Wings game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ranking: Dynamic sibling duo
Beau Duchene proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The 5-year-old showed off impressive stick skills when he scored a backhand five-hole goal against Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger. Beau grinned ear to ear after he scored as his dad cheered him on. A star is certainly in the making.
Ranking: Watch out Connor McDavid
8. Young Calgary hockey player
A young player from Calgary set the bar for goal celebrations on Monday. During the first intermission of the Calgary Flames game against the Washington Capitals, a local player scored a goal and celebrated with the worm dance move on the ice. It’s safe to see we know who’s in the center of every school dance circle.
Ranking: Alexa, play “Boogie Wonderland”
The Calgary Flames forward is a Lego wizard. On Sunday, Sharangovich showed off his latest Lego creation of the Titanic. He proudly held up his project and posted close ups of the ship model. Earlier in the year, the Flames forward made a Lego Eiffel Tower.
Ranking: Yegor the Builder