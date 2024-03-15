Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 15

It was the bobblehead heist heard around the world.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads they were giving away before their game against the San Jose Sharks, were stolen. Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty jokingly took responsibly for the heist, responding with a meme from “Game of Thrones” that said, “I want her to know it was me.” Of course, the hockey world should have no fear, Jagr himself was on the case. The Penguins posted a video of Jagr strapping in the lone bobblehead in his possession and saying, “Let’s go find your friends.”

