Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 15

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Jaromir Jagr's bobbleheads

It was the bobblehead heist heard around the world.

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Penguins announced that the Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads they were giving away before their game against the San Jose Sharks, were stolen. Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty jokingly took responsibly for the heist, responding with a meme from “Game of Thrones” that said, “I want her to know it was me.” Of course, the hockey world should have no fear, Jagr himself was on the case. The Penguins posted a video of Jagr strapping in the lone bobblehead in his possession and saying, “Let’s go find your friends.”

Ranking: Get out your magnifying glasses

2. Brad Marchand and Jeremy Swayman

sway march fits

© Boston Seaport

The Boston Bruins captain and goalie took the internet by storm with a pair of matching outfits. An Instagram reel of the pair wearing matching cowboy hats and plaid jackets while lip syncing the song “Made for Me” by Muni Long was posted by Boston Seaport. The outfits were from the brand Filson. Fans had a good laugh over the discovery of the silly clip. Sorry Linus Ullmark, Marchand stole your bromance.

Ranking: Fashionistas

3. Ryan Lomberg and 1-year-old son Roman

Another pair down in South Florida threw on matching outfits this week. Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg arrived in matching checkered suits with his 1-year-old son, Roman, before the team’s Kids Day on Saturday. Roman wasn’t the only kid that got to hang out with his dad at work that day. The Panthers were all joined by their kids on the ice during the national anthem.

Ranking: Cuteness Overload

4. Connor Brown

The Edmonton Oilers forward ended his two-year goal drought with a standing ovation Wednesday. Brown scored his first goal of the season, and first since March 24, 2022, in the third period against the Washington Capitals. Fans threw their hats on the ice and gave Brown a standing ovation after the goal. The score was spoken into existence by teammate Evander Kane during a TNT pregame interview. Kane said he hopped to set up Brown’s first goal of the year. Kane had the first assist on the goal.

Ranking: Tipping our caps

