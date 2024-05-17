Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 17
Three was Chris Kreider’s lucky number on Thursday. The New York Rangers forward recorded a hat trick in the third period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Down 3-1 to start the third period, Kreider took matters into his own hands, and scored three goals to give the Rangers the lead and series clinching victory over the Hurricanes. Rangers fans attending a viewing parting at Madison Square Garden tossed their caps on the ice to celebrate the hat trick. Kreider joined Mark Messier and Wayne Gretzky as the only players in franchise history to score three goals in one period during a playoff game.
Ranking: Hats off
Jordan Martinook made the slide of his life on Thursday. The Carolina Hurricanes forward made an insane goal-saving play against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. Martinook trailed Rangers forward Ryan Lindgren on a breakaway and slid behind goalie Frederik Andersen to stop the trickling puck. The Hurricanes forward stuck his stick out and stopped it from fully crossing the goal line.
Ranking: Picture perfect
3. Jared Bednar doppelganger
Jared Bednar had a shadow on Wednesday. A fan dressed up as the Colorado Avalanche head coach during Game 5 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars. The fan sported a wig that nailed the head coach’s middle part and wore a suit as he sat behind the Avalanche’s bench. He even copied the coach’s serious facial expression.
Ranking: Will the real Jared Bednar please stand up
4. Paul Maurice
It was the pep talk heard around the world. Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice had a lively conversation with his players on the bench after going down 1-0 against the Boston Bruins in the second period of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Tuesday. Moments later, Panthers forward Sam Reinhart scored a goal and tied the game 1-1. The Panthers would lose 2-1, but the head coach had a sense of humor about the talk after the game. “I just thought they needed some profanity in their life,” Maurice told reporters.
Ranking: Put a dollar in the swear jar
Ryan McDonough added a degree to his list of accomplishments this week. The Nashville Predators defenseman earned his bachelor’s degree in personal finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison over the weekend. In 2021, McDonough re-enrolled at the university to complete his final 18 credits towards his degree. He played three seasons for the school’s hockey team from 2007-2010 before turning pro.
Ranking: Turn that tassel
Corey Perry played his teammates bodyguard on Tuesday. The Edmonton Oilers forward stopped Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser from entering the scrum during Game 4 of the Western Conference Second Round on Tuesday. Perry held his stick up horizontally and in front of Boeser to stop him from skating forward. Somehow, both players managed to keep a straight face after the interaction.
Ranking: Team bouncer
Jeremy Swayman gave his dad a playoff win for his birthday on Tuesday. The Boston Bruins goalie wished his dad a happy birthday after he led the team to a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers in Game 5. “Happy Birthday, Dad. I love you so much,” Swayman said in a postgame interview. “See you in Boston.” The young goalie had 28 saves and sent the series back to Boston for Game 6.
Ranking: Piece of (birthday) cake