Wiesblatt honors late brother after 1st NHL goal

Predators forward lost older sibling in September, paid tribute after scoring

CGY@NSH: Wiesblatt nets first NHL goal, honors his brother

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday and immediately took the opportunity to honor his late brother.

The Nashville Predators rookie scored late in the second period of the 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames, and, while skating back to the bench, pointed to the sky to pay tribute to his older brother Orca.

Orca passed away in a car accident in September at 25 years old. Like his brother, Orca was a professional hockey player. He was set to compete for the Allen Americans of the ECHL this season.

After the game, Ozzy said the meaningful tribute for his brother was always the plan after scoring his first goal.

“It’s just relief for me,” Wiesblatt told the media postgame. “Obviously I’ve thought about pointing to the sky for my brother for a while now. Just a cool feeling, and obviously that one’s for him.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Robby Stanley contributed to this report

