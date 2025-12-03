Wiesblatt honors late brother after 1st NHL goal

Ozzy Wiesblatt scored his first NHL goal on Tuesday and immediately took the opportunity to honor his late brother.

The Nashville Predators rookie scored late in the second period of the 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames, and, while skating back to the bench, pointed to the sky to pay tribute to his older brother Orca.

Orca passed away in a car accident in September at 25 years old. Like his brother, Orca was a professional hockey player. He was set to compete for the Allen Americans of the ECHL this season.