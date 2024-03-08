Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. No experience necessary, not even from you 101-year-old Papa Jake. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 8
© Washington Capitals/San Jose Sharks
1. Ivan Miroshnichenko
It was a full circle moment for Ivan Miroshnichenko when he scored his first NHL goal in Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Washington Capitals forward, who made his NHL debut on Dec. 20, is a cancer survivor who battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022. During treatment, former Pittsburgh Penguins great Mario Lemieux, who also battled the disease, called Miroshnichenko to tell him “Life doesn’t end” and that he will recover. What better place to notch goal number one, than Lemieux’s old stomping grounds?
Ranking: Standing ovation
The Boston Bruins goalie made his biggest fan’s day this week. Ullmark and the Bruins sent a care package to a Swedish Special Olympics goalie named Simon after he went viral on social media. Simon was thrilled when he opened his package of Bruins swag. When he saw the signed Ullmark jersey, he screamed and hugged his sister. Simon was brought to tears after watching a special video message Ullmark made for him.
Ranking: Grinning ear to ear
3. Steve Ott's son Maverick
Maverick Ott got the party started in St. Louis on Saturday. St. Louis Blues assistant coach Steve Ott’s son was shown on the Enterprise Center video board during the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Maverick ripped off his Blues jersey and waved it around like a rally towel. The Blues assistant struggled to keep a straight face on the bench, cracking a smile while looking up at the video board and then returning to coaching duties.
Ranking: Cackling
The Nashville Predators forward got emotional during a postgame interview after scoring his first career hat trick against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. Glass received a loud extended ovation from Predators fans after he was asked his feelings about achieving the career milestone. He wiped away tears before answering the fans are the reason they play and want to win.
Ranking: Grab a tissue
Ah, the trade deadline when a player can enter the arena on one team and leave it on another. In Bowen Byram’s case, it took about ten minutes. The young defenseman arrived at Ball Arena as a member of the Colorado Avalanche at 5:03 p.m. MT ready to prepare for the team’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. By 5:15 p.m. MT, he was traded to the Buffalo Sabres and left the arena carrying his hockey gear.
Ranking: Giggle
6. A 101-year-old San Jose Sharks fan
A 101-year-old San Jose Sharks fan attended his first game at The Tank on Thursday. Papa Jake, a D-Day Survivor and TikTok star, was gifted a custom Cali Fin jersey by the team. Patrick Marleau and Sharkie both stopped by to meet Papa Jake. Sharkie even shot some confetti at the veteran. At age 15, Papa Jake lied about his age to join the National Guard in 1938. He is the last survivor who landed on Omaha Beach during D-Day.
Ranking: Salute
7. Easton Stick
Easton Stick finally did what the hockey internet has been waiting for. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback attended the Anaheim Ducks game against the Ottawa Senators at the Honda Center on Wednesday. Easton Stick held up an Easton stick in a picture posted by the Ducks on social media.
Ranking: Touché