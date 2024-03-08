Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 8

It was a full circle moment for Ivan Miroshnichenko when he scored his first NHL goal in Pittsburgh on Thursday. The Washington Capitals forward, who made his NHL debut on Dec. 20, is a cancer survivor who battled Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2022. During treatment, former Pittsburgh Penguins great Mario Lemieux, who also battled the disease, called Miroshnichenko to tell him “Life doesn’t end” and that he will recover. What better place to notch goal number one, than Lemieux’s old stomping grounds?

Ranking: Standing ovation