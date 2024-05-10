Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 10

Shaquille O’Neal received a gift from his hockey namesake on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers gifted the Basketball Hall of Famer a signed Zach Hyman jersey and 7-foot hockey stick on the “NBA on TNT.” O’Neal was given the nickname “Shaq Hyman” after the Oilers forward by the “NHL on TNT” crew. “To Shaq, thanks for all the support,” Hyman wrote on the jersey. “Zach, I love you brother,” O’Neal said after he received the gift. Hyman later said that he couldn’t believe the basketball legend knew who he was.

Ranking: 7-foot Hy-five