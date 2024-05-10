Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 10
Vincent Trocheck’s overtime celebration was a work of art on Tuesday. The veteran forward celebrated his double-overtime goal against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Second Round with New York Rangers fans in the Madison Square Garden stands. Trocheck banged on the glass as his teammates surrounded him and yelled “Let’s go” at fans. The epic moment was caught on video and film.
Ranking: Picture perfect
David Pastrnak took the criticism personally on Saturday. The Boston Bruins forward scored the overtime-winning goal in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a Game 6 loss, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters “Pasta needs to step up” after the veteran forward only had 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists) in the series. Well, Pastrnak stepped up at the best possible time: overtime. At 1:54 in overtime, the Bruins forward backhanded a shot past Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov to end the first round series with a 2-1 win.
Ranking: Cooking up clutch
Dakota Joshua sported some new head gear on Wednesday. During Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round, the Vancouver Canucks forward got Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s stick stuck in his helmet. Ekholm’s stick was following through on a pass when it got caught in the earpiece of Joshua’s helmet. The two players tried to get the stick out of the helmet but eventually needed a referee to help them.
Ranking: Sticking out
Shaquille O’Neal received a gift from his hockey namesake on Wednesday. The Edmonton Oilers gifted the Basketball Hall of Famer a signed Zach Hyman jersey and 7-foot hockey stick on the “NBA on TNT.” O’Neal was given the nickname “Shaq Hyman” after the Oilers forward by the “NHL on TNT” crew. “To Shaq, thanks for all the support,” Hyman wrote on the jersey. “Zach, I love you brother,” O’Neal said after he received the gift. Hyman later said that he couldn’t believe the basketball legend knew who he was.
Ranking: 7-foot Hy-five
5. Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic might be a three-time NBA MVP, but he is in awe of his fellow Denver star Nathan MacKinnon. After winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award, the Denver Nuggets forward was asked about the potential of the Avalanche forward winning the NHL’s version of the award. Jokic had nothing but praise for MacKinnon and his speed. “He’s really fast on those skates,” Jokic told reporters, “Really, really fast, right?” Jokic then went on to say he loves hockey, especially watching it live.
Ranking: Denver G.O.A.T.S. Club
6. 100-year-old Dallas Stars fan
A Dallas Stars fan rang in his 100th birthday at Game 1 on Tuesday. William H. “Mac” McBride, a World War II veteran, was honored by the team during their salute to the service. The veteran waved his rally towel as fans gave him a loud ovation after being shown on the arena video board. McBride joined the Navy when he was 18 in 1942.
Ranking: 100 salutes