Super 16: Rangers remain No. 1; Coyotes enter power rankings

The New York Rangers are still No. 1 in the Super 16 power rankings, but barely.

New York pulled in this week with 195 voting points, one more than the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins were ranked No. 1 by five of the 13 voters who contribute to the weekly rankings, while the Rangers and Los Angeles Kings each were ranked No. 1 by four voters. But New York edged Boston by getting seven No. 2 votes. The Bruins had three and four No. 3 votes.

This week, the 13 contributors to the Super 16 analyzed a pro and a con for each of the ranked teams.

Read on for more, but as a reminder, to come up with the Super 16 each week, the voters put together their own version of what they think the rankings should look like and a point total is assigned to each, with the team selected first given 16 points, second 15, third 14, and so on.

Here is the Super 16.