Short Shifts Power Rankings: April 26
Igor Shesterkin’s son was the most excited fan at MSG on Tuesday. Timofey Shesterkin was thrilled to see his dad during warmups before Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The 1-year-old banged on the glass and had the biggest smile on his face when he spotted the Rangers goalie on the ice. Once Shesterkin skated over, the tot pointed at his father to get into the goal crease. Earlier in the season, mini Shesterkin went viral for doing the same thing before a game. The kid knows his father’s place.
Ranking: Cutest hype man ever
The goalies have been putting on a show during this first week of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Sergei Bobrovsky had the best stop of the week out of a long list of impressive saves. During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round, Bobrovsky made a dazzling diving save with his back to the play against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Florida Panthers goalie was out of position when Lightning defenseman Matt Dumba picked up a loose puck and attempted to backhand it into the net. Bobrovsky dove across and stopped the puck with the back of his arm to keep the game tied.
Ranking: Chef’s kiss
3. Carolina Hurricanes fans
Two Carolina Hurricanes fans had their priorities straight on Saturday. Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, two high school students held up a sign that read “Playoffs are better than prom” while dressed in formal attire. Lucky for them, it was a 5pm start time and they were able to watch the Hurricanes defeat the New York Islanders 3-1 before leaving a minute early to also make it to prom.
Ranking: Our prom king and queen
4. Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé proved he was a man of the people on Tuesday. The Canadian singer attended Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round between the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators. The BC native sported a Thatcher Demko jersey as he hyped the crowd up from his seats in the stands on the Rogers Arena video board.
Ranking: Celebs they’re just like us
Ryan Kesler and his son fired up Vancouver Canucks fans on Tuesday. Before Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round, Ryker Kesler sported his dad’s No. 17 jersey while he stood at center ice as the Canucks towel kid. After, the older Kesler cranked the siren before puck drop. In an intermission interview, the former Canucks forward called the experience special and was thrilled to share the moment with his son.
Ranking: Like father, like son
6. Winnipeg Jets dog Maverick
The Winnipeg Jets gave the fans what they wanted. During player arrivals before Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round, the team posted a video of the only Jets player that mattered: team dog Maverick. The adorable pup sprinted down the hallway as he was appropriately dressed in a white Jets jersey.
Ranking: Ready to pawty