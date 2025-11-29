Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast

Minnesota hosts historic telecast with trio of announcers, first of its kind

Wild native american broadcast
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Minnesota Wild celebrated Native American Heritage Day in a unique and historic way -- the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday was broadcast entirely in Ojibwe, the first telecast of its kind.

Ojibwe is an indigenous language of the Algonquian family spoken by the Anishinaabe people in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada.

The trio of broadcasters -- Maajiigoneyaash Jourdain, Ombishkebines Gonzalez and Ginoonde Buckholtz -- brought plenty of enthusiasm to their historic call, which the Wild shared on social media.

Jourdain told WCCO - CBS Minnesota that he grew up playing hockey as a child in Lac la Croix, Ontario. The broadcast meant he "finally made it to the NHL, but in a different way, using the voice of the Ojibwe people."

During the landmark broadcast, even if you don't speak a word of Ojibwe you could still get a feel for what was happening on the ice due to the excitement the announcers brought. Their shootout call was a hit with hockey fans.

The Wild defeated the Avalanche 3-2 for their seventh straight win.

