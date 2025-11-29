Wild celebrate Native American Heritage Day with Ojibwe language broadcast

The Minnesota Wild celebrated Native American Heritage Day in a unique and historic way -- the team's game against the Colorado Avalanche Friday was broadcast entirely in Ojibwe, the first telecast of its kind.

Ojibwe is an indigenous language of the Algonquian family spoken by the Anishinaabe people in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada.

The trio of broadcasters -- Maajiigoneyaash Jourdain, Ombishkebines Gonzalez and Ginoonde Buckholtz -- brought plenty of enthusiasm to their historic call, which the Wild shared on social media.