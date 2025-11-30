Blues celebrate Faulk's 1,000th NHL game with shirts, jerseys

The St. Louis Blues planned a grand entrance for their man of the hour, Justin Faulk.

The veteran defenseman was honored for his 1,000th NHL game before the Blues took on the Utah Mammoth at Enterprise Center on Saturday. He reached the milestone on Nov. 17 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The hallway heading to the team's locker room had a giant "1,000" at the entrance and was lined with digital photos of Faulk, from his college career at Minnesota-Duluth to his draft night all the way through the current season.