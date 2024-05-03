Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 3

Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t stay away from the NHL on TNT set this week. The Basketball Hall of Famer stopped by to hang out with the hockey crew and even made some makeshift hockey equipment. On Saturday, O’Neal helped former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist with a net-front demo and glided around in his dress shoes. The NHL on TNT gave him the nickname “Shaq Hyman” after Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman.

O’Neal came back to set on Tuesday, this time sporting some makeshift hockey gear. The “NBA on TNT” analyst skated into the studio using two skateboards as skates. He completed the look with a hockey helmet that was too small and a hockey stick while he attempted to keep his balance.

Ranking: If the skateboard fits