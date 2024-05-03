Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 3
© TNT/ Sportsnet
1. Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O’Neal couldn’t stay away from the NHL on TNT set this week. The Basketball Hall of Famer stopped by to hang out with the hockey crew and even made some makeshift hockey equipment. On Saturday, O’Neal helped former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist with a net-front demo and glided around in his dress shoes. The NHL on TNT gave him the nickname “Shaq Hyman” after Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman.
O’Neal came back to set on Tuesday, this time sporting some makeshift hockey gear. The “NBA on TNT” analyst skated into the studio using two skateboards as skates. He completed the look with a hockey helmet that was too small and a hockey stick while he attempted to keep his balance.
Ranking: If the skateboard fits
J.T. Miller wore a special practice jersey on Thursday. The Vancouver Canucks forward sported teammate Arturs Silovs’ pink dress shirt during practice in Nashville. The outfit choice received a nod of approval from Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet. He said Miller’s antics loosened the team up which is what they need as they head into the pressure of Game 6 on Friday.
Ranking: Real hockey players wear pink
J.J. McCarthy is going to fit right in the “State of Hockey.” The Minnesota Vikings draft pick received a phone call from Wayne Gretzky during his first media session after he was picked 10th overall last week. McCarthy apologized to reporters as he declined “The Great One’s” call. He explained to reporters he connected with the Hockey Hall of Famer through his marketing agent. The former Michigan quarterback FaceTimed with Gretzky after winning the National Championship in January. McCarthy, who grew up playing hockey, is excited to call Minnesota home. “To go to a state that lives, breathes and eats hockey and football, it’s just a perfect fit,” McCarthy said.
Ranking: The “Great” Interruption
4. Viktor E. Rat and Stanley C. Panther
The Florida Panthers mascots basked in the glory of a series win on Monday. Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Rat celebrated the Panthers Game 5 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on the Amerant Bank Arena ice after the game. Viktor made snow angels in the sea of plastic rats on the ice as Stanley drove circles in his ATV around his buddy.
Ranking: Rat angels
After making last week's power rankings with his ridiculous back of the arm save, Sergei Bobrovsky's pucks round out this week's list. The Florida Panthers released special commemorative pucks that feature a picture of the goalie's stellar save in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Dubbed "The Bobbery" the pucks also feature the words "Save of the Year" on them.
Ranking: Hang it in the Louvre