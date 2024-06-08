Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 7

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Peter Laviolette and young Panthers fan

NYR@FLA ECF, Gm6: Shirtless kid video bombs Laviolette interview

A young Florida Panthers fan was flexing during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. During an in-game interview with New York Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette, a young kid sitting behind the bench took his shirt off and flexed his muscles as he videobombed. He caught the attention of Laviolette who said, “How about this guy?” to ESPN reporter Emily Kaplan. "He likes the interview more than you do," Kaplan responded. Laviolette laughed and smiled at the kid before turning his attention back to the ice.

Ranking: Made you look

2. Stuart Skinner and Leon Draisaitl

The Edmonton Oilers are racing towards two Cups this season. In a postgame interview after Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, goalie Stuart Skinner revealed playing Mario Kart on the plane will help him decompress before Game 6. “Tomorrow, I get to live my life and go on the plane and beat these guys at Mario Kart,” Skinner told reporters. “I’ll probably get a couple of first places. I’m sure of it.” However, not all the Oilers are fans of the Mario party on the plane. Forward Leon Draisaitl told reporters the next day that he can’t stand when his teammates play the video game.

Ranking: On your marks, get ready, “Let's-a go!”

3. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande ig story

© Ariana Grande

The Florida Panthers received a shout out from their most famous fan. Ariana Grande showed support for her hometown hockey team this week. The pop singer posted a picture of her and friend at a recent Panthers game to her Instagram story. Grande wore Panthers cat ears and wrote “Let’s go Panthers” under the photo. Of course, Grande is no stranger to Panthers games. As an 8-year-old, she sang the national anthem before a game.

Ranking: She’s so into the Florida Panthers

4. Edmonton bound flight

A few Edmonton Oilers fans didn’t let a flight get in their way of watching Game 6 of the Western Conference Final. On a flight bound for Edmonton, almost every passenger on the plane had Game 6 playing on their TVs in a picture that was shared on social media. Hopefully, they didn’t create too much turbulence when the Oilers sealed the victory sending them to the Stanley Cup Final.

Ranking: Flying high

5. Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel is fired up for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. The Miami Dolphins head coach had the perfect response when he was asked if he would be watching the Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. “Absolutely. I mean, Do I have a pulse?” McDaniel responded to the question. “I do. I’ll be there watching.” Mic drop.

Ranking: Alive and ready

