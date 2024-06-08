Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 7

The Edmonton Oilers are racing towards two Cups this season. In a postgame interview after Game 5 of the Western Conference Final, goalie Stuart Skinner revealed playing Mario Kart on the plane will help him decompress before Game 6. “Tomorrow, I get to live my life and go on the plane and beat these guys at Mario Kart,” Skinner told reporters. “I’ll probably get a couple of first places. I’m sure of it.” However, not all the Oilers are fans of the Mario party on the plane. Forward Leon Draisaitl told reporters the next day that he can’t stand when his teammates play the video game.

Ranking: On your marks, get ready, “Let's-a go!”