Bussi caps whirlwind season with shutout for Hurricanes in Game 6 of Final

27-year-old, who was claimed off waivers, took 'advantage of an opportunity' to become Stanley Cup champion

scf_car_bussi_gm6

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS – Robert Bussi wasn’t surprised.

His son, Brandon, has always had a calm demeanor, going back to when the Carolina Hurricanes goaltender first donned his equipment as a youth.

“He’s built for this. This is his thing. This was his thing from the time he started playing hockey,” Robert said. “So we had no doubt that he was going to perform the way he did because he was prepared. So, it was like, ‘OK, it’s your turn. It’s your turn, it’s your moment.'"

And in his moment, Bussi couldn’t have played much better. Cool, calm, stellar, the 27-year-old truly saved his best for last, getting his first career Stanley Cup Playoff shutout in the third postseason start of his NHL career as Carolina defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday.

Bussi’s Game 6 performance came exactly eight months to the date after he made 16 saves in his NHL debut with the Hurricanes, a 5-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 14.

“Unbelievable. He played so (well),” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “We don’t win that game tonight without him. He made some awesome, timely saves. He stepped in. We wouldn’t be here without him, even throughout the beginning of the year, too. He played unbelievably and couldn’t be happier for what’s come his way.”

CAR@VGK, SCF, Gm 6: Bussi blanks Golden Knights, wins Stanley Cup with Hurricanes

Bussi made 22 saves to lead the Hurricanes to their second Stanley Cup win in franchise history, and first in 20 years. He became the third goaltender in NHL history to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout during their first NHL season (no NHL games played in prior seasons), joining Earl Robertson (Game 5 of 1937 Final with the Detroit Red Wings) and Andy Aitkenhead (Game 4 of 1933 Final with the New York Rangers).

He also joined Bernie Parent (in 1974 and 1975 with the Philadelphia Flyers) as the second undrafted goaltender to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout (among goaltenders to debut after the first NHL Draft in 1963).

Bussi made his postseason debut in Game 3, when he came into the third period and made 18 saves in relief for starter Frederik Andersen. The Hurricanes lost that game 5-4, in double overtime. They wouldn’t lose again.

“I tweaked my knee as well. I was doing what I could to get it to a point, but, unfortunately, it was too much and I’m just happy that ‘Bus’ was amazing like he was and I can’t really say enough about how impressive that was to come in like that and perform like he has all season,” Andersen said. “It’s impressive the way he sat out for a while. He didn’t play a lot of games. He had a lot of practice time and just the way he put in the work to stay ready, it was awesome to see.” 

For Bussi, it’s been quite a ride.

“It’s crazy, right? Special,” Bussi, who was in a bit of disbelief even as the final horn sounded, said.

“You know, I didn’t let it hit me until the clock hit zero. There was a whole lot of yelling, and I don’t really know. I kind of blacked out there for about a minute,” he said. “I can’t wait to look back and take in the whole moment again.”

Brandon Bussi on winning Stanley Cup

The calm demeanor served Bussi well on his journey to the Hurricanes, starting with his three seasons with Providence, the Boston Bruins’ AHL affiliate, to signing as a free agent with the Florida Panthers, to going on waivers, from which Carolina picked him up on Oct. 5. Bussi went 31-6-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 regular-season starts before going 3-1 with a 1.60 GAA, .931 save percentage and one shutout in four postseason games (three starts). 

“Every start that he’s had for us has been like that. It’s been, ‘Oh, we’re good, we’re good.’ No stress, making saves. From Day 1, that showed up,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Sometimes you get lucky in sports. You have to have that. That was a lucky waiver pick up that this happened at the right time and here you go, but that’s also a good story about people who take advantage of an opportunity. It didn’t just happen, he had to make it happen, and he certainly did.”

Hurricanes goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder said Carolina looked at getting Bussi last year, “but Florida beat us to the punch.” 

Clearly, the timing worked out.

“I mean, it just goes to show you, the head that he has on his shoulders and his approach every day mentally, I never felt he wouldn’t be ready if we needed him. He’s done it all year,” Schonfelder said. “He’s a strong character and what an unbelievable Game 6 to get us to the Stanley Cup. I’m proud of him. Coming in like that is not easy and it’s unbelievable. He did an unbelievable job. So proud of him.”

This has been a memorable season for Bussi. He didn’t picture anything like this happening, but yet here he is, not only celebrating a Cup win with the Hurricanes, but playing a big part in getting them here.

His family knew it was in him all along.

“We always thought he could do this. The question was, would he get an opportunity because it’s such a hard profession,” Robert Bussi said. “Three years in Boston, there were tremendous goalies ahead of him. It’s just, are you ready when they tap you on your shoulder? Just keep doing what you’re doing so you’re ready. I think he showed the world that he was ready.”

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