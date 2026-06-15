Bussi caps whirlwind season with shutout for Hurricanes in Game 6 of Final

Bussi made 22 saves to lead the Hurricanes to their second Stanley Cup win in franchise history, and first in 20 years. He became the third goaltender in NHL history to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout during their first NHL season (no NHL games played in prior seasons), joining Earl Robertson (Game 5 of 1937 Final with the Detroit Red Wings) and Andy Aitkenhead (Game 4 of 1933 Final with the New York Rangers).

He also joined Bernie Parent (in 1974 and 1975 with the Philadelphia Flyers) as the second undrafted goaltender to record a Stanley Cup-clinching shutout (among goaltenders to debut after the first NHL Draft in 1963).

Bussi made his postseason debut in Game 3, when he came into the third period and made 18 saves in relief for starter Frederik Andersen. The Hurricanes lost that game 5-4, in double overtime. They wouldn’t lose again.

“I tweaked my knee as well. I was doing what I could to get it to a point, but, unfortunately, it was too much and I’m just happy that ‘Bus’ was amazing like he was and I can’t really say enough about how impressive that was to come in like that and perform like he has all season,” Andersen said. “It’s impressive the way he sat out for a while. He didn’t play a lot of games. He had a lot of practice time and just the way he put in the work to stay ready, it was awesome to see.”

For Bussi, it’s been quite a ride.

“It’s crazy, right? Special,” Bussi, who was in a bit of disbelief even as the final horn sounded, said.

“You know, I didn’t let it hit me until the clock hit zero. There was a whole lot of yelling, and I don’t really know. I kind of blacked out there for about a minute,” he said. “I can’t wait to look back and take in the whole moment again.”