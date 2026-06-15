Bussi caps whirlwind season with shutout for Hurricanes in Game 6 of Final

The calm demeanor served Bussi well on his journey to the Hurricanes, starting with his three seasons with Providence, the Boston Bruins’ AHL affiliate, to signing as a free agent with the Florida Panthers, to going on waivers, from which Carolina picked him up on Oct. 5. Bussi went 31-6-2 with a 2.47 goals-against average, .895 save percentage and two shutouts in 39 regular-season starts before going 3-1 with a 1.60 GAA, .931 save percentage and one shutout in four postseason games (three starts).
“Every start that he’s had for us has been like that. It’s been, ‘Oh, we’re good, we’re good.’ No stress, making saves. From Day 1, that showed up,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “Sometimes you get lucky in sports. You have to have that. That was a lucky waiver pick up that this happened at the right time and here you go, but that’s also a good story about people who take advantage of an opportunity. It didn’t just happen, he had to make it happen, and he certainly did.”
Hurricanes goaltending coach Paul Schonfelder said Carolina looked at getting Bussi last year, “but Florida beat us to the punch.”
Clearly, the timing worked out.
“I mean, it just goes to show you, the head that he has on his shoulders and his approach every day mentally, I never felt he wouldn’t be ready if we needed him. He’s done it all year,” Schonfelder said. “He’s a strong character and what an unbelievable Game 6 to get us to the Stanley Cup. I’m proud of him. Coming in like that is not easy and it’s unbelievable. He did an unbelievable job. So proud of him.”