Hurricanes core rewarded with Stanley Cup after years of playoff heartbreak

Before Brind’Amour was named coach, Carolina hadn’t qualified for the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.
Once Brind’Amour took over, the Hurricanes reached the playoffs and won at least one series in each of their eight seasons since, including four trips to the Eastern Conference Final (2019, 2023, 2025, 2026).
But before this season, it always ended early and painfully.
They were throttled in the Eastern Conference Final by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in five games last season, and swept by Florida in the same round in 2023.
In 2024, they lost in the second round the New York Rangers, and as well as 2022, when they blew a 2-0 and 3-2 series lead.
But this year, they would not be denied, sweeping the Ottawa Senators and Philadelphia Flyers in the first two rounds, then defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the Eastern Conference Final before winning the final three games of this series after falling behind 2-1.
“It’s unbelievable,” said Aho, who was selected by Carolina in the second round (No. 35) of the 2015 NHL Draft and made his debut in 2016-17. “It’s such a long wait. We’ve been knocked down there and it’s not always easy to get up, but now it feels pretty good to be a champion.”
Besides Staal, who came to the Hurricanes on June 12, 2012, the longest-tenured Hurricanes player is Slavin, who was selected by Carolina in the fourth round (No. 120) of the 2012 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut in the 2015-16 season.
Staal has played 972 regular-season games for Carolina, Slavin 784, followed by Aho (756), Svechnikov (557) and Martinook (550). It was a combined total of 3,619 regular-season games without a championship before Sunday.
“I couldn’t imagine a more deserving group,” said forward Seth Jarvis, who made his debut with Carolina in the 2021-22 season. “They were here during some of the dark times in our organization’s history and they brought us out of it.
“They’re the backbone of this team and to win it with them now, it’s incredible.”