Hurricanes core rewarded with Stanley Cup after years of playoff heartbreak

“I remember grabbing him, had lunch with him, and I'm like, ‘Hey, we're going to try to build something,'” Brind’Amour said. “The kind of player you are, the personality, and this kind of player you are, the personality. This is what we're building around. And he was like ‘yeah.’”

That same offseason, forward Andrei Svechnikov would be selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, joining forward Jordan Staal, forward Sebastian Aho and defenseman Jaccob Slavin as the core of team that would travel a long, hard and sometimes disheartening road to eventually the win the Stanley Cup.

And that’s why, of all the Hurricanes who hoisted the Stanley Cup on Sunday after a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, those five maybe had the most appreciation for all that the Hurricanes had been through to get to this point.

“We battled so hard for this over seven years,” said Svechnikov on the ice in Las Vegas. “We’ve been kicked out from playoffs, and that was devastating for us every year, and it was hard.

“I don’t really have words but it’s the best feeling ever.”

It hasn’t always been like that.