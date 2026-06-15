Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Live Blog between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

8:15 p.m. ET
The teams are on the ice after another incredible pregame show featuring Mother Nature and drummers flying around over the ice.
Speaking of the drum line, I just rode up in the freight elevator with them and then held the door for them so they could get to the Fortress on time.
I feel like an honorary member of the Knights Watch.
Also, bad news for the waistline, there are plenty of peanut M&Ms in the auxiliary press box, too.
Great.
Maybe someone read my last post as they just played a song from Frank Sinatra - "Let's Face the Music and Dance" -- and they just played the song. No remix, no nothing.
You don't mess with the Chairman of the Board.
Before we get started, some good Game 6 notes from the NHLStats crew.
Teams that hold a 3-2 lead in a best-of-7 Stanley Cup Final have an all-time record of 27-18 (.600) in Game 6, which includes Stanley-Cup clinching wins in eight of the previous 10 instances.
Teams that trail 3-2 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup Final with a Game 6 contest at home own an all-time record of 12-20.
Among those 12 teams, four ended up winning Game 7 on the road which includes the Bruins in 2011, Penguins in 2009, Canadiens in 1971 and the Red Wings in 1950.
Game 6 of a Stanley Cup Final has featured overtime nine times before. The team leading the series 3-2 scored the Cup-clinching overtime goal in six of those nine contests. The three teams to force a Game 7 in that scenario are Tampa Bay (3-2 2OT W at CGY in 2004), Toronto (4-3 OTW at DET in 1964) and Detroit (1-0 OTW at TOR).
Teams with 3-2 Series Lead in Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final, Since 2012
2025: Panthers (5-1 W vs. EDM)
2024: Panthers (5-1 L at EDM)
2022: Avalanche (2-1 W at TBL)
2020: Lightning (2-0 W at DAL)
2019: Blues (5-1 L vs. BOS)
2017: Penguins (2-0 W at NSH)
2016: Penguins (3-1 W at SJS)
2015: Blackhawks (2-0 W vs. TBL)
2013: Blackhawks (3-2 W at BOS)
2012: Kings (6-1 W vs. NJD)
Teams to Win Stanley Cup After Facing 3-2 Series Deficit, All-Time
2011: Bruins (vs. VAN)
2009: Penguins (vs. DET)
2004: Lightning (vs. CGY)
2001: Avalanche (vs. NJD)
1971: Canadiens (vs. CHI)
1964: Maple Leafs (vs. DET)
1950 Red Wings (vs. NYR)
1942: Maple Leafs (vs. DET)