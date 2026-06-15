Stanley Cup Final Game 6 Live Blog between Hurricanes, Golden Knights

The previous two times the Cup had a chance to be handed out in Vegas, it was. The Washington Capitals won Game 5 back in 2018 on June 7. Exactly three years ago yesterday, on June 13, 2023, the Cup was presented to the Golden Knights after they beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5.

So, what will happen tonight? Who knows?

We do know that it was another scorching hot day in Vegas. That didn’t stop fans from partying outside with DJ Steve Aoki, who, by the way, had his tarp off on the big stage.

I can’t blame him.

I will get to him later in the blog.

The one question heading into this game from a Vegas standpoint is who will replace William Karlsson in the lineup. Karlsson was hurt in Game 5 and is out. It’s possible Reilly Smith, an original Golden Knight who made stops with the Penguins and Rangers between stints with Vegas, could play. He hasn’t played this postseason since Game 6 of the first round. Karlsson returned to the lineup for Game 1 of the second round after missing most of the season.

We don’t expect any lineup changes for the Hurricanes other than Frederik Andersen possibly being the backup to Brandon Bussi.

We will find out during warmups, which will start in a little bit.

While you wait, here is some required pregame reading for all of you (there may be a quiz).

Here are 3 things to watch tonight according to Dan Rosen.

Here’s a good story on Jordan Staal from Nick Cotsonika.

And here Tracey Myers explains why the Golden Knights won’t panic facing elimination.

I’ll be back when warmups begin.