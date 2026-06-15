Staal cements 'legendary status' with performance for Hurricanes in Cup Final

He had been working for this for so long, since that championship with the Penguins, since he arrived in Carolina in 2012-13, since he spent six long years without making the playoffs to start his Hurricanes tenure, since all the near misses, making the Eastern Conference Final three times (2019, 2023, 2025) without advancing any further.

He kept working, kept grinding, kept trusting.

“It’s an unbelievable ending to a great story,” coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I’m so proud of him, and I’m proud that he was able to do that in front of the whole hockey world. Everyone got to see now what I’ve known forever, what kind of player he is, but a leader. We’re not hoisting that without him. It’s just not even close.

“But I’m glad for him. Because I’ve seen this guy grind it out for 14 years and never waver. It doesn’t always work out, as we know, but it’s nice to see the good guys get one, you know?”

Perhaps what is most remarkable about what happened on Sunday was that when Staal was handed the Conn Smythe, it marked the first individual award of his career. He has never been the type of player singled out, not for a Hart Trophy or a Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award, not for a Selke Trophy.

But this? This was his. He had put up 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 19 games in the playoffs, with seven of those points, including six goals, coming in the six games of the Final. He became the first player in 70 years to score in each of the first five games of a Final, and the second captain in 105 years to score at least six goals in a Final.

“It’s incredible,” Marc Staal said. “Just shows that he was so good all playoffs. A lot of times the offensive stuff doesn’t come for him, but he was so good in every aspect of the game. And then he started to get rewarded for it. And he deserved it. He’s the driver of that team. He brings everybody along.”