How Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes were built

The Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup for the second time in their history with a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday.

They defeated the Ottawa Senators in the first round and Philadelphia Flyers in the second round, each in four games, before defeating the Montreal Canadiens in five games in the Eastern Conference Final to advance to the Cup Final.

Carolina won the Cup for the first time since they defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games in 2006, when current coach Rod Brind'Amour was captain.

Two players who skated at least one playoff game had won the Stanley Cup previously: captain Jordan Staal with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009, and forward William Carrier with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Of the 22 players to play at least one postseason game, eight were signed in free agency, seven were acquired via trade, six were selected by Carolina in the NHL Draft and one was claimed off waivers.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Sebastian Aho, C: Selected in the second round (No. 35) of the 2015 NHL Draft, Aho led the Hurricanes with 80 points (27 goals, 53 assists) in 79 regular-season games and had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 19 playoff games. He has been an alternate captain since the 2021-22 season and is third in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history with 711 points (310 goals, 401 assists) in 756 regular-season games.

Jackson Blake, RW: Selected in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Blake had an NHL career-high 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists) in 81 regular-season games and had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 19 playoff games.