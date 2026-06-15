Hurricanes fans gather at Lenovo Center for Game 6 watch party

Carolina supports cheer as team claims second Stanley Cup championship in franchise history

Canes Lenovo watch party

© Kurt Dusterberg

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- As the late afternoon wore on Sunday, Derrick Lund sat tailgating with his friends in the Lenovo Center parking lot, pondering a difficult question: Is it better for the Hurricanes to win the Stanley Cup in Game 6 in Las Vegas, or lose the game and take a chance on claiming the Cup in Game 7 on home ice?

The longtime Hurricanes fan had tickets for Game 7, including one for his wife who planned to come from out of town if the series went the distance. 

“I would love for her to experience that,” Lund said. “But I still need it to end in Game 6. I love her, but we need to wrap this up.”

The Hurricanes took care of any second guessing when they shut out the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0, thrilling a full-capacity crowd at Lenovo Center.

Fans watched Game 6 on the scoreboard screen, often drowning out the broadcast audio with cheers as Carolina players were shown during pregame. The first thunderous cheer came at 3:47 of the first period when Taylor Hall gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead. The building erupted again when goalie Brandon Bussi made a save on Brett Howden at 11:40.

For most in attendance, those loud cheers helped create a near-perfect virtual game atmosphere.  Daniel and Stephanie Rodriguez might have had reason to reconsider the noisy environment, but they weren’t about to let their three-month-old daughter, Riley, hold them back.

“We have to see the Canes win the Stanley Cup,” Stephanie said, bouncing their daughter in a baby carrier. “She’s doing pretty good. She’s asleep right now.”

The couple has been coming to games since Daniel’s boss introduced them to hockey in 2018.

 “There is something about being a Caniac that’s not like anything else,” Daniel said. “It’s the atmosphere of the arena.”

In the upper corner of the arena, a group of about 30 season ticket holders were back in their regular section of 320. Many of them were relatives and friends of Logan Breedlove, who makes the hour-plus drive from Greensboro for each regular season game. With a 2-0 lead at the end of the second period, she could hardly contain her enthusiasm.

“(Jaccob) Slavin is my absolute favorite player, and defense wins championships," Breedlove said. “My daughter is 14. Her favorite is Jackson Blake, so when he scored the second goal, she was just over the moon. We’re all going to cry if they win.”

Midway through the third period, the Hurricanes killed a penalty. Sensing a win within Carolina’s grasp, the crowd began chanting “Let’s go Canes!”

With less than three minutes left and Vegas goaltender Carter Hart pulled for an extra attacker, Bussi stopped a shot by Shea Theodore and a rebound by Tomas Hertl. That touched off a lengthy round of “We want the Cup!”

Moments later, the crowd swelled up once more, waiting for the final seconds to tick away. Breedlove held her hands over her smile, trying to find words to describe her feelings as the crowd sang Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline."

“When I started watching at the beginning of the season, we said, ‘This is it. This is our year,’” she said. “And to sit here right now, this is unreal.”​

Outside on the arena concourse, thousands of fans watched on big screens as the players handed the trophy off to one another, cheering as each new player hoisted the Cup.

Bill Holtshouser, a fan since Carolina’s inaugural season of 1997-98, wasn’t about to pass up the watch party – not after he missed the Hurricanes capturing the Cup in 2006 while he was on business in Europe. His wife and son attended Game 7 without him that year.

As he watched the Hurricanes pass the Cup, he talked about when the Final began to tilt toward the Hurricanes.

“You could sense a turning point in Game 3 when they scored the four goals (in the third period),” Holtshouser said. “Even though they lost in overtime, the tide had turned. The last couple of games, I thought they played very good – maybe perfect – hockey.”

Then he considered what Carolina’s second Stanley Cup – 20 years after its first – meant to the loyal fans.

“It means a lot to the community for sure. There is a huge, huge fan base now, and it’s been growing over the years. Beyond that, I’m very happy for Rod Brind’Amour. The guy didn’t get into the Hall of Fame, which stuns me. But now as a coach, it will happen.”

Related Content

Hurricanes, Carrier kids make confetti snow angels after Stanley Cup win

Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, set off party on social media

Brind'Amour reprises iconic Stanley Cup lift after 2nd title

Hurricanes perform Storm Surge after Stanley Cup title

Short Shifts

Hurricanes, Carrier kids make confetti snow angels after Stanley Cup win

Brind'Amour reprises iconic Stanley Cup lift after 2nd title

Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, set off party on social media

Hurricanes perform Storm Surge after Stanley Cup title

Pietrangelo sounds siren for Golden Knights at Game 6

Rangers, Islanders congratulate Knicks after NBA title

Wyndham Clark wears Hughes Team USA jersey during Canadian Open

Sullivan wishes U.S. Men’s National Team well before World Cup opener

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 12

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Commodore sounds Hurricanes siren in iconic bathrobe before Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Kings new coach Laviolette corrects pronunciation of San Diego in 'Anchorman' reference

NHL collabs with The Surgeon, NOBULL for unique Stanley Cup-inspired sneakers

Bussi holds back tears after seeing parents at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Staal scores backhand goal while falling in Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final

Fernando Mendoza sounds Golden Knights siren before Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Gaudreau Brothers playground for special needs children opens at New Jersey school

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 5