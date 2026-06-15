Ehlers among recent additions to boost Hurricanes to Stanley Cup

Ehlers scored into an empty net at 18:52 of the third period with Vegas goalie Carter Hart on the bench for an extra attacker to seal the victory for the Hurricanes. The win clinched the best-of-7 series 4-2, earning Carolina the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.

“I loved my 10 years in Winnipeg, and it was hard to leave and say goodbye, but I wanted something different, it was time for me to try something new, and the Hurricanes was what I wanted,” Ehlers said. “Did I think I was going to win the Stanley Cup in my first year here? I don’t know, but that’s what I was hoping for, of course. It’s pretty incredible.”

Taylor Hall opened the scoring at 3:47 of the first period and Jackson Blake made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the second. Forward Logan Stankoven assisted on Blake’s goal and goalie Brandon Bussi made 22 saves for the shutout.

Ehlers and Bussi (selected off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5) were added to the roster this season. Blake is in his second season after he was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Hall and Stankoven arrived last season in separate trades involving forward Mikko Rantanen. Hall was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade that also brought Rantanen in from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, 2025. Stankoven was acquired as part of the trade sending Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on March 7, 2025.