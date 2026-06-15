LAS VEGAS -- Nikolaj Ehlers said it was not an easy decision to leave the Winnipeg Jets after 10 seasons and start a new life with the Carolina Hurricanes.
Ehlers among recent additions to boost Hurricanes to Stanley Cup
Hall, Stankoven, Bussi, Blake also help Carolina core win elusive title
© David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images
Yet, the way the Hurricanes welcomed the forward reinforced his decision to sign a six-year, $51 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) as an unrestricted free agent on July 3.
Now he’s a Stanley Cup champion.
“It was great from Day 1,” Ehlers said after Carolina won the Stanley Cup with a 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday. “The day I signed, a lot of the guys texted me and were excited for me to join, and when I got here it was the same thing. They took me in really well and I felt a part of this ’Canes family from Day 1.
“That’s what you want when you try something new. I was in Winnipeg for 10 years where that was my family as well, and still is, but when you make a change like that you want to feel welcomed, you want to feel loved from Day 1, and I did. It’s been great.”
Ehlers scored into an empty net at 18:52 of the third period with Vegas goalie Carter Hart on the bench for an extra attacker to seal the victory for the Hurricanes. The win clinched the best-of-7 series 4-2, earning Carolina the Stanley Cup for the first time since 2006.
“I loved my 10 years in Winnipeg, and it was hard to leave and say goodbye, but I wanted something different, it was time for me to try something new, and the Hurricanes was what I wanted,” Ehlers said. “Did I think I was going to win the Stanley Cup in my first year here? I don’t know, but that’s what I was hoping for, of course. It’s pretty incredible.”
Taylor Hall opened the scoring at 3:47 of the first period and Jackson Blake made it 2-0 at 13:31 of the second. Forward Logan Stankoven assisted on Blake’s goal and goalie Brandon Bussi made 22 saves for the shutout.
Ehlers and Bussi (selected off waivers from the Florida Panthers on Oct. 5) were added to the roster this season. Blake is in his second season after he was selected in the fourth round (No. 109) in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Hall and Stankoven arrived last season in separate trades involving forward Mikko Rantanen. Hall was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in a three-team trade that also brought Rantanen in from the Colorado Avalanche on Jan. 24, 2025. Stankoven was acquired as part of the trade sending Rantanen to the Dallas Stars on March 7, 2025.
The recent additions supplemented the Hurricanes core and helped Carolina get over the hump after falling short in the Eastern Conference Final two of the previous three seasons.
“The guys that have been here for seven or eight years that really built this and put a lot of work to make this a great place to play, I’m so happy for those guys,” Hall said. “They did the work that allowed someone like me to be successful and I’m so happy for them.”
Hall had 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 19 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup for the first time since being selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft.
Blake had 20 points (seven goals, 13 assists) in 19 games. Ehlers had 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 18 games, and Stankoven had 16 points (team-high 11 goals, five assists) in 19 games.
“Our culture is really special, and it’s really great here,” Stankoven said. “I’ve always felt at home in Carolina. Everyone is so nice and welcoming, and we all love each other and I think that’s why we were so good this year. We have a different type of group because we were always so connected.”
Having Carolina veterans like captain Jordan Staal, forwards Andrei Svechnikov, Sebastian Aho, Jordan Martinook and defenseman Jaccob Slavin make new players immediately feel at home was a key to the Hurricanes’ success.
“It’s the five guys that have been here, it’s their team,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “They get it. I don’t have to micromanage stuff like that. We bring in players and Jordan knows we’re going to get a guy and his family, they make them all feel welcome.”
Said Stankoven: “I think it starts with Rod and then goes down to Staal and Martinook and Freddie Anderson and Aho, those guys have been here for a long time and have been building and building to this moment. I’m just very thankful to come to this organization and fit in right away and they were very welcoming in helping me do that.”
In addition to Stankoven, the Hurricanes also got two first-round draft picks and two third-round picks from the Stars for Rantanen. The forward signed an eight-year, $48 million contract ($6 million average annual value) on July 1, 2025.
“The trade was probably the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” Stankoven said. “Sometimes things happen for a reason. I’m thankful for what Dallas did for me, but I’m so happy to be part of the ’Canes and I was able to sign long-term last summer, and I think we’re just getting started here.”