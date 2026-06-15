Top moments of season for Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes

SIGNATURE WIN (REGULAR SEASON): When Carolina faced the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 4, it had lost six of its previous eight games (2-5-1). The Hurricanes' 3-1 victory began a four-game winning streak that helped steady the ship. Forward Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist against his former team (he played for the Devils from 2016-20) and the Hurricanes were 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Hurricanes wouldn’t lose two straight in regulation the rest of the regular season. Not bad.

SIGNATURE WIN (PLAYOFFS): You could argue this one as being either Game 2 of the Final, when the Hurricanes came back from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Golden Knights 4-3 in overtime, but let’s go with Carolina's 5-3 win in Game 4 instead. In that game, the Hurricanes were up 3-1 before Vegas stormed back to tie it 3-3 entering the third period. Staal's goal was memorable for a few reasons, scoring on a backhand, falling as he did so and him celebrating while lying on his stomach on the ice. It was a gut punch, no pun intended, and the start of the best three-game winning streak for the Hurricanes this postseason. Oh, and speaking of Staal…

MVP: Yep, Staal gets our nod for the most valuable player of the playoffs for the Hurricanes. The captain has led in every way possible, from his in-room leadership to his play on the ice. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 19 Stanley Cup Playoff games, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. He was incredible in the Final, where he had seven points, including six goals. That included a goal in each of the first five games of the series. Whether at even strength, on the power play, in the face-off circle or deciding a game, Staal was involved in every big moment for the Hurricanes.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Hall. No, this isn’t doubting his talent. He was selected No. 1 by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2010 NHL Draft for a reason. But we wouldn’t have picked him to be leading the Hurricanes through three rounds of the playoffs. Nevertheless that’s where he is, with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 13 games. The 34-year-old had three points (one goal, two assists) for Carolina in Game 5 on Friday. He’s in the Cup Final for the first time in his career and has been a force for the Hurricanes in getting there.