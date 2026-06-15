Brind'Amour reprises iconic Stanley Cup lift after 2nd title

A second Stanley Cup championship for Rod Brind'Amour means a second memorable trophy lift for Rod Brind'Amour.

The Carolina Hurricanes head coach gave the iconic trophy a “bear hug” on the ice while celebrating after clinching the 2026 Stanley Cup Final with a 3-0 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Sunday.

"That was just a little bear hug. I don't know," Brind'Amour said with a laugh at the postgame press conference. "I wasn't sure I was going to raise it over my head because that's more of a player thing, but I had no choice."

The hug came 20 years after Brind'Amour won the trophy as a player for the Hurricanes in 2006, when he served as the team’s captain.

After that championship two decades ago, Brind'Amour's excitement got the best of him. Rather than waiting for NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to hand him the trophy, Brind'Amour grabbed Lord Stanley right off the presentation table and did a little dance while holding it over his head.