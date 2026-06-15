Slavin follows Olympic gold medal with Stanley Cup win for Hurricanes

Then, this past February, the Americans got revenge on an even bigger stage, winning gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan by defeating Team Canada 2-1 in overtime.

Slavin had one point in six games in the Olympics but was consistently among the best players for Team USA, matched up against the top line from each of the opposing countries.

Less than four months removed from what he has termed a whirlwind experience in Italy, Slavin is a champion again.

“Grateful for the win, grateful to be able to glorify God on the biggest stage in hockey,” Slavin said. “Got to do it at the Olympics and now at the Stanley Cup. God is so kind. He gets all the glory. I’m just thankful and grateful.”

And dominant -- like his team, which went 16-3 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In those 19 games, Slavin played an average of 23:31, had five assists and was plus-5.

Going against Vegas forward Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin, his teammates at the Olympics, he had three assists in the Cup Final, including feeding Taylor Hall with a stretch pass for the winning goal in the first period Sunday. Slavin was plus-4 and averaged 24:11 of ice time in the series.

“I mean, he's been my Norris (Trophy) candidate for a long time,” Carolina captain Jordan Staal said, “and, you know, he does so many little things so well, and you don't really appreciate (him) unless you literally watch the game. You have to (watch) every shift, every play, and he does so many things that we get to see a lot and appreciate about him.”

Staal said Game 6 was a master class in who Slavin is and why he is so important to the Hurricanes.

“He was remarkable tonight,” Staal said. “My goodness, his stick -- he stopped like four or five Grade-A chances. It was nonstop, every shift really. And he was a massive reason why, you know, it stayed at zero.”