Stanley Cup Final blog: Jordan Martinook

Hurricanes forward discusses euphoria of winning championship with victory in Game 6

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© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Jordan Martinook / Special to NHL.com

Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook kept his own blog throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In his final entry, Martinook discusses winning the Stanley Cup with a 3-0 victory against the Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. He also talks about his relationship with captain Jordan Staal, the impact of goalie Frederik Andersen, who did not dress for the final three games after being pulled in Game 3, and what the championship means to him.

I just am so happy for all my guys. That game, it felt like we didn't want to give them anything, and then they obviously pushed. It was a hard third period, but we were trying to lock it down as hard as we could, and we did. And when we got that empty-net goal, we could just relax.

I couldn't imagine doing it with different group of guys. I'm so happy for them. It's something I'll never forget.

Especially Jordan Staal. He’s one of my best friends. We have been through so much together. He's one of the best centers in the game, and I'm so happy he got recognized with the Conn Smythe Trophy, because people don't talk about him enough. No centers want to play against him, I guarantee it. For him to come out and do what he does in the Cup Final, score goals, win face-offs, that's why he is our leader. He means everything to us. He's been through the lows here, and now he's lifting the Cup. It’s great.

The Taylor Hall-Jackson Blake-Logan Stankoven line was the best line in the playoffs for us. They carried the weight of this for us, and for them to do what they did tonight, it was just fitting, because that's what they did all year. Taylor gets the first goal and that really settled us down, and then Blake made it 2-0 and that was huge.

Finally, to see the Cup come on the ice and to see Staal get it, I don’t really have words. It was cool that Frederik Andersen got it first because he is one of the biggest reasons why we're here. He held us in so many games. I look back at that series against the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round, and he was a beast. He played unbelievable up until he got hurt.

Brandon Bussi came in and just like he did all year, he is incredible. Incredible. That stop against Pavel Dorofeyev on the one-timer, that save is one of the iconic saves that you'll remember for the rest of your life.

To get the Cup in my hands is the best. Best feeling ever. I don't know, it's something that I can't really describe. I can't wait to lift that thing many more times and spend some time with it. It's incredible. I'm so happy.

Look at all these fans here. The Caniacs did us proud tonight. It’s amazing. Crazy. Incredible. I'm so happy we got it for them.

This is the best memory of my life.

I don’t know where the party is or what comes next, all I know is I am not sleeping tonight.

But right now, I can't wait to find my family and celebrate with them.

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