Brind’Amour, Hurricanes savor breakthrough Cup win after 20-year wait

Brind’Amour, known as “Rod the Bod” for his physique, embodies the Hurricanes. The 55-year-old has spent the past 26 years in Carolina -- 10 years as a player, one year in player development, seven years as an assistant and eight years as coach.

He’s been part of all but two of the team’s 104 playoff wins since the Hartford Whalers moved in 1997 -- 39 as a player, 63 as coach -- and became the fourth man to captain and coach the same NHL team to titles after Toe Blake of the Montreal Canadiens, Hap Day of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Cooney Weiland of the Boston Bruins.

“The luckiest part of this whole thing is that we hired him, and he literally is the most important part of it all,” owner Tom Dundon said on the ice. “You can’t do anything without the players, but I think everybody knows he gives you an advantage every day.”

It was Brind’Amour who instilled the Hurricanes’ aggressive style and strong work ethic. After missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for nine straight seasons, the Hurricanes have made the playoffs in each of Brind’Amour’s eight seasons as coach. They have won 441 games in the regular season and playoffs combined, more than any other team.

This season, they became one of the most dominant teams in NHL postseason history. They went 16-3, posting the second-best record since the League went to four best-of-7 series in 1987. The Edmonton Oilers went 16-2 in 1988.

“Rod’s central to all of it,” general manager Eric Tulsky said on the ice. “He’s part of what puts these guys in position to play their best. He inspires them, he teaches them, and he’s the one who helps be ready to play every night.”

There was a lot of disappointment and heartbreak along the way. Carolina lost in the Eastern Conference Final in 2019, 2023 and 2025. But that only makes this sweeter.

“We’ve built something real special, and it’s been there for a long time,” Brind’Amour said. “It just never quite was able to crack through, and then finally we did here.”