NHL players back home primed to watch 'best hockey game of all time'

Loyalties split heading into Canada-U.S. battle for Olympic gold medal

tkachuk-binnington-reaction

© Jamie Squire; Elsa/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

The men's hockey competition at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 has come down to the gold medal game between the United States and Canada on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICE Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

There have been heart-stopping action and instant classics throughout, with NHL players living up to the moment throughout. And their teammates back home, practicing with their teams ahead of the League resuming its schedule on Wednesday, have been watching closely.

Here's what some of them had to say about who they think will win the gold medal game and why:

Brandon Carlo, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman

“It’s going to be a tight game. I’m hoping it goes into overtime just for the fan experience but I’m going to stick with my U.S. boys. I think throughout the tournament they’ve shown good consistency. I feel like they’ve been dominant in most games. I think vice versa, the Canada games have been close and they’ve been building resilience for sure. I’m not sure which recipe is better going into the championship game. Canada’s built up a little resilience by winning those games and having to come back, but the U.S. has been pretty dominant as well.”

Cam Fowler, St. Louis Blues defenseman

"I've got to go with the Americans because I'm American and obviously pulling for those guys, but it's tough because I've got 'Binner' (Jordan Binnington) and 'Pars' (Colton Parayko) on the Canadian team, so I'm hoping for a good game. It'll be exciting to watch. You've got the best players in the world and both teams feel like they've got a good opportunity to win. As a hockey fan, I think it'll just be a great game to sit down and watch, and having some relationships with those guys too, obviously I'm hoping for the best for them. Just looking forward. It'll be early, I'll be up with my boys, a cup of coffee, tuning in and I'm hoping it'll be a good game."

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs forward

“I’ve got a split household. My son is American, so he is going to be cheering for the States. I’m going to be cheering for Auston (Matthews). I’m going to go 3-2 Canada in overtime but Auston has two goals.”

Luke Kunin, Florida Panthers forward

“It has been a great tournament to watch so far. Obviously, I am pulling for the U.S. and hoping 'Chucky' (Matthew Tkachuk) can get it done. I grew up with him and I know it’s something he has dreamed about. To be doing it, and playing so well, it’s fun to watch it. And to have the [Canadian teammates from the Panthers] there, it’s an awesome experience for them as well. Just happy for them. I hope they’re enjoying it.’’

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals goalie

“It’s hard to say. I honestly think it has the potential to be the best hockey game of all time. I think the U.S. is probably [ticked] at the way 4 Nations ended last year so I think they’re going to be fired up. Then you look at the two rosters together. I mean it’s 40 of the best hockey players in the whole world so I think it’s going to be extremely fun to watch and I’m looking forward to it.”

Mackie Samoskevich, Florida Panthers forward

“I don’t think I have missed a minute of any game and it has been so much fun to watch. I think it’s great for the game, everyone is loving it. This game is going to be fun, it’s going to be exciting. … Both are great teams, but I think America has the better back end. Team Canada has a better forward group. But it could go either way and I know they’ll be flying around. I won’t miss a second of it, that’s for sure."

Brayden Schenn, St. Louis Blues center

"You always have to go with your home country. Speaking aside of the game, it's incredible what this Olympics has done for nations and people rooting for their countries, men's and women's. It's pretty remarkable how it brings countries together. Ultimately, it's best on best and it's fun to watch. Canada-U.S., we're looking forward to the matchup. The difference? Let's go with 'Binner.' Why not? He's a teammate, you're rooting for him. I just hope that Canada comes out on top."

Dylan Strome, Washington Capitals forward

“I feel like this is what everybody wanted to see. Going to be a great game. I’m assuming low-scoring, tight-checking game, probably similar to the 4 Nations final, but a little bit more on the line. I'm going to go with 3-2 Canada. Either a late goal or OT. ... McDavid (will score the game-winner). I think it’s going to be a 2010 rewrite. That’s what I’m hoping for. Hopefully (Sidney) Crosby can play and hopefully we get the gold.”

