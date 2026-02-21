NHL players back home primed to watch 'best hockey game of all time'

Brandon Carlo, Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman

“It’s going to be a tight game. I’m hoping it goes into overtime just for the fan experience but I’m going to stick with my U.S. boys. I think throughout the tournament they’ve shown good consistency. I feel like they’ve been dominant in most games. I think vice versa, the Canada games have been close and they’ve been building resilience for sure. I’m not sure which recipe is better going into the championship game. Canada’s built up a little resilience by winning those games and having to come back, but the U.S. has been pretty dominant as well.”

Cam Fowler, St. Louis Blues defenseman

"I've got to go with the Americans because I'm American and obviously pulling for those guys, but it's tough because I've got 'Binner' (Jordan Binnington) and 'Pars' (Colton Parayko) on the Canadian team, so I'm hoping for a good game. It'll be exciting to watch. You've got the best players in the world and both teams feel like they've got a good opportunity to win. As a hockey fan, I think it'll just be a great game to sit down and watch, and having some relationships with those guys too, obviously I'm hoping for the best for them. Just looking forward. It'll be early, I'll be up with my boys, a cup of coffee, tuning in and I'm hoping it'll be a good game."

Scott Laughton, Toronto Maple Leafs forward

“I’ve got a split household. My son is American, so he is going to be cheering for the States. I’m going to be cheering for Auston (Matthews). I’m going to go 3-2 Canada in overtime but Auston has two goals.”

Luke Kunin, Florida Panthers forward

“It has been a great tournament to watch so far. Obviously, I am pulling for the U.S. and hoping 'Chucky' (Matthew Tkachuk) can get it done. I grew up with him and I know it’s something he has dreamed about. To be doing it, and playing so well, it’s fun to watch it. And to have the [Canadian teammates from the Panthers] there, it’s an awesome experience for them as well. Just happy for them. I hope they’re enjoying it.’’

Charlie Lindgren, Washington Capitals goalie

“It’s hard to say. I honestly think it has the potential to be the best hockey game of all time. I think the U.S. is probably [ticked] at the way 4 Nations ended last year so I think they’re going to be fired up. Then you look at the two rosters together. I mean it’s 40 of the best hockey players in the whole world so I think it’s going to be extremely fun to watch and I’m looking forward to it.”