McAvoy says wife, son, whole family played big part in him winning gold medal with U.S.

BOSTON -- Tucked in amongst all of Charlie McAvoy’s belongings, the necessities for two weeks overseas at the Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026, were a group of letters. They were written by his family, his parents and sisters, and his wife Kiley.
He read them almost as soon as he arrived, before he walked with Team USA in the Opening Ceremonies.
He read them again before the gold medal game on Sunday, the one in which everything he had hoped would come true, came true, when the United States bested Canada on Jack Hughes’ golden goal in overtime.
“None of this, I feel like, would mean really anything where what it’s meant if I didn’t have my family to share it with, to have the chance to do that with them,” the Boston Bruins defenseman said Thursday ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NESN, SNO). “You don’t get there without it. It does take a village. Just to have that feeling of just pure pride, but I kept telling them, ‘we did it, we did it,’ because you can’t do it by yourself. It’s just unbelievable. All this stuff has just been a whirlwind, honestly, just a dream come true.”
As McAvoy spoke, about family, about his dad, about everything that he and Kiley have been through this past year, all the injuries and the turmoil, the highs and lows, there was a photograph behind him in his locker stall.
It was a picture of their son, Rhys, headphones on, smiling, his eyes bright as they looked toward the ice. Charlie held the side of his head, kissing his cheek, his USA jersey and No. 25 prominent on his shoulder, taken in the moments after Team USA -- coached by Rhys’s grandfather -- had won the gold.
It was a picture of all those dreams, manifested.
“Don’t ever stop dreaming,” McAvoy said, of his advice to anyone wanting to follow him. “Just work as hard as you can and you never know what could happen. I can’t believe some of the things that have happened in my life and where I’m at and how I’ve got here. I had an embrace with my dad -- they got some good pictures of -- but I jumped up and pulled myself up to grab him and he’s crying. That’s the guy that had me on the ice when I was 2 at the little rink in Long Beach, New York.”