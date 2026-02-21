McDavid having Olympics of ages for Canada heading to gold medal game

MILAN -- The wait to play Olympic hockey has been long, and sometimes frustrating, for Connor McDavid.

The Edmonton Oilers captain is in his 11th NHL season, but this is his first kick at the Olympic can, having just missed out on Sochi in 2014, the last time NHL players appeared before the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The NHL did not go to the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and pulled out from the 2022 Beijing Olympics because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In quiet moments, McDavid had to wonder if he were ever going to occupy the biggest international stage the sport has to offer, or the chance to replicate the feats of the national team heroes that occupied his boyhood dreams.

It has finally come and McDavid has embraced it all.

Now, on the eve of a gold medal game against rival Team USA at Santaguilia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2, CBC), he said he is grateful.

“It’s been great,” McDavid said Saturday. “The hockey has been amazing, the level of competition, the parity between all the countries has been very good. Close games, exciting, and now it comes down to one game with two very good teams.”