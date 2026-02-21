United States, Canada to battle for gold medal 106 years after 1st Olympic meeting

One year and two days after they met in the electrifying final of the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, the most recent of many times they have played each over more than a century on virtually every international stage, the United States and Canada are set to make more hockey history.

Nearly 106 years after the two nations faced off at the Games of the VIIth Olympiad in Antwerp, Belgium, a white-hot rivalry will see its heat turned up another few degrees in Sunday’s gold medal game of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

This will be the 20th time in history that the U.S. and Canada have met on the Olympic rink, the sixth involving NHL player participation. Overall head-to-head, including amateur club and national team representation, Canada holds a commanding 12-4-3 lead; with NHL participation, Canada is 4-1.

Connor McDavid scored at 8:18 of overtime last Feb. 20 at TD Garden in Boston, lifting Canada to a 3-2 victory against the U.S. in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off.