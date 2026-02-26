Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break

The New Jersey Devils had a golden celebration for Jack Hughes on Wednesday.

The team honored Hughes and Team USA for winning the gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 before their first game back from the break against the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center.

A video of Hughes scoring the overtime winner against Team Canada on Sunday to seal the 3-2 win and the United States men’s hockey team's first gold medal since 1980.

Hughes became emotional as he grabbed the microphone and said a few words to the fans.

“I’m so proud and I’m so happy that the men’s and women’s USA hockey teams brought gold medals back to the United States of America,” the Devils forward said. “You guys are making me emotional.

"I’m so proud to represent the New Jersey Devils organization. I’m so, so proud to represent the great state of New Jersey… From the bottom of my heart, all my teammates, all my USA teammates, we just want to thank you guys for all the love and support. We feel it.”