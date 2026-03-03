Hughes brothers embrace ‘buzz’ of late-night TV spots after winning gold medal

Team USA stars Jack, Quinn rushed to New York City for appearances on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Tonight Show’

Hughes brothers SNL

© Saturday Night Live

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Everything had to line up perfectly for Jack Hughes to get to New York City in time for “Saturday Night Live.”

But sure enough, when the lights went up in the historic Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center on Saturday, there was Jack, and his brother Quinn Hughes, ready to make their SNL debuts.

The brothers -- wearing Team USA jerseys and their newly minted Olympic gold medals -- joined host Connor Storrie on stage during his monologue, along with two members of the gold-medal winning women’s team, Hilary Knight and Megan Keller, also rocking their new bling.

“You get there and you’re just meeting people and you’re really just pumped to be a part of it and get it going,” Jack Hughes told NHL.com. “The buzz there is unbelievable.”

Just four hours before Jack was scheduled to be on stage, he was nearly 1,000 miles away from Rockefeller Center -- at Enterprise Center in St. Louis -- where the New Jersey Devils were playing the St. Louis Blues. The game ended at 7:33 p.m. ET, and “Saturday Night Live” starts at 11:30 p.m. ET on the dot.

So, the minute the final buzzer rang, Jack rushed out of the arena and got a police escort to a small private airport in St. Louis, where he hopped on a private plane to race to New York.

Once they landed in the Big Apple, Jack and his group transferred to a private helicopter, which took them into Manhattan, where they were met with another police escort to get them to the studio.

“They went beast mode for me getting us back to New York,” Jack said.

He made it in time, and the Hughes brothers became the first NHL players on the show since Brett Hull made an appearance in 2004. Wayne Gretzky also hosted an episode in 1989.

The last-minute entrance meant Jack missed the dress rehearsal and had to learn the show on the fly. While Jack was racing in from St. Louis, Quinn got to enjoy the pregame environment at the studio.

“Seeing how they operate and all the behind-the-scenes, that was pretty cool,” Quinn Hughes said. “Just meeting the cast and doing all that and just practicing, we really enjoyed it.

“And it was fun to do it with Hilary and Megan,” he added. “And I think they feel the same way. They were a little bit nervous, just like us, and we kind of just relied on each other and just did it and it was awesome. It was a great night.”

Quinn admitted that while he felt a bit nervous about being on live TV, it felt different than the typical nerves of a hockey game.

“We’re just so appreciative that SNL wanted us to be a part of it and you just wanted to make sure you represented them well and did your best,” he said.

Jack, on the other hand, had such a whirlwind of an evening that he didn’t even have the chance to be nervous.

That is, up until he hit the stage.

“Right when it was about time to walk up on stage, I got crazy nervous,” Jack said. “Me and Hilary were laughing about that. But once we got going, you’re into the swing of things. Just walking up the stage is when I was like, ‘OK, I can’t be messing this up.’”

The cameo went off without a hitch, and the Hughes brothers went back to their regularly scheduled programming. For a few days, at least.

Hughes brothers Tonight Show

© NHL

On Monday, the brothers returned to New York City to make another trip to 30 Rock, this time as guests on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Fallon and the brothers touched on life in the Olympic village, Jack’s game-winning overtime goal and, of course, the chipped teeth.

Knight also joined Quinn and Jack on the show.

Between the stints on SNL and “The Tonight Show,” Quinn flew back to Minnesota to play in the Wild’s game against the Blues on Sunday.

Despite the crazy travel schedule and, undoubtedly, the lack of sleep, both brothers agreed that the experience was well worth it.

“Obviously, just a special opportunity, and just really thankful to be part of it. Just trying to take it all in,” Quinn said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

Related Content

Yankees’ Aaron Judge shouts out Team USA Olympic success

Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break

Latest News

Daccord’s 35 saves help Kraken end Hurricanes’ point streak at 12

Briere says Flyers won't look for rentals as Trade Deadline approaches

Pettersson ignoring trade rumors, 'just trying to play a good game' for Canucks

Murphy traded to Oilers by Blackhawks for 2nd-round pick in 2028 Draft

Toews breaks tie in 3rd, Avalanche deny Kings in Smith's 1st game as coach

Stars score 6 straight, defeat Canucks for franchise-record 9th win in row

Cates, Flyers recover in shootout to hand Maple Leafs 4th straight loss

Weiss keeps focus on job as Colorado AHL assistant, not historic promotion

NHL Trade Deadline affects players, talking point with coaches

Marchenko scores in OT, Blue Jackets top Rangers after blowing 4-goal lead in 3rd

NHL Status Report: Stone day to day for Golden Knights

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

Johansson scores short-handed, Red Wings rally past Predators

Gibson leaves Red Wings win against Predators with upper-body injury

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Bruins GM not willing to pay 'exorbitant' price before Trade Deadline

NHL On Tap: Smith to debut as Kings coach against Avalanche

Trocheck won't go to West Coast team if traded by Rangers