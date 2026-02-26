Jack Hughes celebrates Olympic golden goal, praises Team USA in Devils return

NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes still gets an indescribable feeling when asked about scoring the biggest goal of his young career.

Three days after becoming a national hero by scoring at 1:41 of overtime to give Team USA a 2-1 win against Team Canada in the gold medal game of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Hughes returned to the New Jersey Devils lineup for a night of reflection and celebration at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old center doesn’t want to dwell on the goal and prefers to speak about the team that made it all possible.

"It's just a moment, right?" Hughes said. "It's an unbelievable moment in my life, but I'll never be the guy that's crazy about it because it's all about the team. It's just such an unbelievable group of guys that we had and I'm so looking forward to the times we're going to enjoy. Hopefully every year we get together and enjoy this moment.

"For me, it'll never be about the golden goal. It'll always be about our three weeks at the Olympics, that we were champions and just what a special group it was."