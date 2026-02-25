Team USA celebration continues with White House visit, 'Today' appearances

The Team USA party continued on Tuesday, the first full day the champions were back on home soil after winning men’s hockey gold at the Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina 2026.

The players understandably have been greeted as heroes after Jack Hughes’ overtime goal gave them an historic 2-1 victory against rival Canada in the championship game at the Olympics on Sunday. It was the first time USA won an Olympic gold medal in men’s hockey since the "Miracle on Ice" team accomplished the feat at the 1980 Lake Placid Games some 46 years earlier.

After arriving in Miami from Milan Monday, the party extended into the wee hours of Tuesday.

Hughes and his brother Quinn were up early Tuesday for a segment on the NBC’s “Today.” The appearance came before the Hughes’s joined most of their teammates on a charter flight for Washington, D.C., to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ellen Hughes, Jack and Quinn’s mother, also appeared on “Today” in her own segment after she served as a consultant with the U.S. women's team, which also won gold, defeating Canada in overtime on Thursday.

"These players, both the men and women, can bring so much unity to a group and to a country,” she said. “People that cheered on that don’t watch hockey, people that have politics on one side or on the other side, and that’s all both the men’s team and the women’s team care about.

“If you could see what we see from the inside, and the men and women sharing, you know, dorm rooms and halls and flex floors and the camaraderie and the synergy and the way the women cheered on the men and the way the men cheered on the women - that’s what it’s all about.”

Jack Hughes said the men's and women's teams ended up celebrating together in the cafeteria in Milan until 3:30 a.m. after the men’s victory. Such is the mutual respect between the teams.

“If there was a camera on me and Quinn when the women's team won, we look like the biggest superfans of all time,” Jack said. “We were just jumping up and down. We couldn’t believe it.”

An entire country of fans had the same reaction when Jack scored on Sunday.

“We felt so much support from all of our friends and family, so many people involved in USA Hockey and so many people across the country,” Jack said. “We’re so proud that we won the gold medal, and we're so proud we did it for so many people that got us to this point.”