Top 5 storylines for gold medal game between Canada, U.S. at 2026 Olympics

MILAN -- The stakes can’t get higher. The rivalry can’t get bigger. The anticipation can’t grow stronger.

It is Team USA vs. Team Canada playing for the gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).

“It’s going to be a big boy game,” Canada forward Tom Wilson said.

It’s going to be watched by millions of people across North America and the world.

“All the things that make us confident should make them confident as well,” U.S. defenseman Quinn Hughes said. “If we played them in a best-of-7 [series], it’d probably go seven. It’s just going to be whoever is better on that day.”

This is the ultimate Game 7 without the Stanley Cup on the line. It's the two best hockey teams on the planet playing on the biggest sporting stage for the gold medal.

“Man, it means the world,” U.S. defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “Everything. Everything. It means everything. We get to play for a gold medal on Sunday. This is what you dream of since you’re a kid, since the first time you see ‘Miracle’, right?

“This tournament, this whole experience, has been incredible. I’ve had the time of my life, and we get a chance to try to make our dream come true on Sunday.”

Here are five storylines to follow going into the gold medal game:

1. 4 Nations rematch

The anticipation of this gold medal game is fueled by what happened on Feb. 20, 2025, when these two global hockey superpowers went head-to-head in the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off at TD Garden in Boston.

The U.S. won the first matchup of that tournament, a supercharged and memorable 3-1 victory at Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 15. The rematch five days later was, until now, the most highly anticipated hockey game since the Americans and Canadians played in the gold medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off on Connor McDavid's goal at 8:18 of overtime in a 3-2 victory.

It marked the third straight time Canada has defeated the U.S. in a winner-take-all game of a best-on-best competition, including the gold medal game at the 2002 Salt Lake Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

"It was a great opportunity for us last year, and we weren’t able to get the job done," U.S. forward Jack Eichel said. "It was a tight game, one play here or there. They end up making the extra play and they were the champions of that tournament. It’s a great opportunity for us to go win this one."