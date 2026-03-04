Team USA run to gold medal inspire memories of Olympics past

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Known as "The Hockey Maven," Fischler shares his insight and humor with readers every Wednesday. Members of Team USA have returned to their NHL teams for the homestretch after winning a gold medal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The histrionics of Jack Hughes, Connor Hellebuyck and the team as a whole inspire memories of Olympic medalists before NHL participation. This week looks back at heroes of two golden teams, 1960 and 1980, and the near-forgotten silver medalists from 1972.

The NHL is back from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 for the push to the Trade Deadline at 3 p.m. ET on Friday and the Stanley Cup Playoffs next month, still in the glow of Team USA winning its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since the 1980 Lake Placid Games.

This is especially so for goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the architects of the golden goal, defenseman Zach Werenski and forward Jack Hughes. Their feats harbor memories from 1960, 1972 and 1980, when the United States won its first three medals, and the aftermaths.

* * * *

JACK MCCARTAN (1960): Nobody expected the obscure goalie from St. Paul, Minnesota, to be a factor in America's quest for hockey gold. At training camp late in 1959, McCartan was a late addition and listed as backup to Larry Palmer, who was the starting goalie at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.

"Since the Olympic head coach Jack Riley also was Army's head coach, everyone figured that Palmer would be starter for the 1960 team," said Kevin Hubbard, co-author of "Hockey America: The Ice Game's History, Growth and Bright Future in the U.S."

Riley wouldn't play favorites.

"When Jack saw that Palmer didn't have the goods, he took a chance on McCartan," Hubbard said, "and just in time. Had he stayed with Palmer, they'd never have gained gold."

McCartan made Riley look good by defeating Sweden, Germany, Canada, the Soviet Union and Czechoslovakia in the final round of the 1960 Squaw Valley Olympics. Within days of winning gold, McCartan received a phone call from New York Rangers general manager Muzz Patrick with an offer of $1,000 per game for the final four games of the regular season. McCartan accepted the opportunity on the spot, flew to New York and was hailed by a swarm of media.

"I had never dreamed about playing in the NHL" McCartan said, "but once Patrick gave me the chance to go pro, I figured since we won gold, why not?"

Even more shocking was McCartan's NHL debut, when he stopped the legendary Gordie Howe on a clean breakaway in the first minute, one of his 33 saves in a 3-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on March 6, 1960.

"It was late in the '59-'60 season and I got in three more Rangers games," McCartan said. "Patrick guaranteed me that I'd be a starter in '60-'61, which I was, but not for long. I played eight more games, and it was clear that I was out of my league."

McCartan took his demotion like a trooper and was quite content to continue as a minor leaguer, finally winding up with Minnesota of the World Hockey Association.

"I was pretty much finished by then," McCartan said, "but between the gold and then getting an NHL shot, it sure was fun while it lasted. Then again, in retrospect, nothing topped winning gold at Squaw Valley."