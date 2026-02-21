Finland pulls away from Slovakia to win Olympic bronze medal

Sebastian Aho gave Finland a 1-0 lead at 7:27 of the first period. Hlavaj stopped Heiskanen’s shot from the left point, but Artturi Lehkonen poked the rebound into the crease and Aho knocked in the loose puck for his team-leading fourth goal of the Olympics.

Haula made it 2-0 at 8:05 of the second period. After taking a backhand pass from Armia in the neutral zone, Haula carried the puck over the blue line before letting go a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Hlavaj high to the short side for his second goal of the Olympics.

Saros made 14 saves in the second but was victimized on an unfortunate bounce when Tatar scored to bring Slovakia within 2-1 with 30 seconds remaining in the period. Martin Fehervary’s dump-in from the left point ricocheted off the glass into the left corner and caromed in front to Tatar, who lifted a backhand in over Saros’ left pad for his second goal of the Olympics.

Finland recovered in the third period, though, with Hintz and Kakko scoring 42 seconds apart to increase its lead to 4-1. Hintz deflected Heiskanen’s point shot past Hlavaj for a power-play goal at 8:27 before Kakko beat Hlavaj with a right-circle shot that went in off the far post at 9:09.

Armia (15:32) and Haula (18:42) each added an empty-net goal.