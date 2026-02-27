Swayman discusses Team USA, Bruins’ resurgence in sitdown with NHL.com

BOSTON -- The “yes” was immediate.
Jeremy Swayman was never going to pass up an opportunity to represent his country, no matter what had gone on for the past 10 months, no matter where his confidence was. He was grateful for the chance, that the United States wanted him as part of its team for the 2025 IIHF World Championship last spring.
Because he needed it.
The 27-year-old goaltender needed a chance to reset himself, to prove himself on the heels of a season in which he skipped training camp in a contract dispute, signed an eight-year, $66 million contract, had his worst NHL season as the team cratered and the coach was fired and the Boston Bruins missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs after eight straight appearances.
It was at that low point that USA Hockey came calling, putting Swayman in position to wrest the starting spot from a shared role with Joey Daccord and, with a 1-0 overtime shutout of Switzerland in the gold medal game, help bring the U.S. a championship it hadn’t won in 92 years.
“I didn’t have the year I wanted to last year and USA staff still believed in me, and I thought that was a huge testament,” Swayman said in a sitdown with NHL.com before Team USA won gold at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a 2-1 overtime victory against Canada on Sunday. “I owe them a ton of credit because they really boosted my confidence when I needed it most.”
It has given rise to everything that has happened since, including a far better 2025-26 season, both for him and for the Bruins, and his inclusion on Team USA for the Olympics, alongside goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Jake Oettinger, even with a deep group of American talent at the position. He earned the start in the preliminary round against Team Denmark, a 6-3 win, though the start included two shaky goals allowed.
“I think ‘Sway’ was really eager to show everybody what he could do, right?” said Thomas Speer, the San Jose Sharks goalie coach who served in the same role for the U.S. at the World Championship. “Maybe a little bit vulnerable from the year before. But still confident in himself. … He was very coachable, he listened, he worked hard, and the game came to him. He just kind of found it.
“He’s already a great goalie. But the tournament brought the best out of him.”
He hasn’t lost it since, using the confidence gained at the World Championship, a newly formed relationship with his own personal sports psychologist and renewed understanding of what it takes to succeed in the NHL, to refashion himself back into the sky’s-the-limit goalie the Bruins bet on when they traded former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark on June 26, 2024.
The goalie returned to the Bruins this week, gold medal in hand, to restart what has been a surprising season for a team expected to be limping toward a lottery pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. Instead, the Bruins (33-20-5), with Swayman near his best, with a 2.92 goals-against average and .903 save percentage, are contending for a playoff berth, a run that continues with a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at Xfinity Mobile Arena (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS).
But it all started last summer, when Swayman got a chance at redemption, to lift himself and his team up, when he got the call and he said “yes” and he ended the tournament in a pile of teammates, just as he did last weekend in Milan.
“What a release,” Swayman said. “What a release. It was the first time I’ve ever gotten to shed my mitts and celebrate -- and the fact that it was overtime, too, is that much more special.
“I think it was just finally knowing that I could win and having that burden off my shoulders at an extremely high level. And, yeah, that confidence definitely carries with me to this day.”