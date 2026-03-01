Wild honor Team USA gold medalists with pregame ceremony

Boldy, Faber, Hughes celebrated along with other Olympians before game

STL@MIN: Wild's Olympic representatives recognized pregame

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Minnesota Wild honored their Olympians on Sunday, prior to the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at Grand Casino Arena.

After celebrating all 10 Wild players who represented their country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the team welcomed the ceremonial American flag bearer, Ford Christian to the ice. Christian is the grandson of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Dave Christian.

The Wild went on to welcome the staff members who represented Team USA in Milan: general manager Bill Guerin, head coach John Hynes, assistant general manager Chris Kelleher, athletic trainer John Worley, massage therapist Travis Green and orthopedic surgeon Joel Boyd.

Finally, the three Wild players representing the United States made their way onto the ice: defenseman Brock Faber, forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The group posed for a photo at center ice as “U-S-A!” chants rained down and “Free Bird” played at the arena.

Hughes -- fresh off his appearance on "Saturday Night Live" -- finished the Olympics as Team USA’s leading scorer with eight points, including the game-winning goal in the overtime quarterfinal victory over Team Sweden.

He also led the team in ice time, which included extra time after he waived off his change just before scoring that game-winner in the quarterfinals.

Boldy recorded the assist on that Hughes goal, then opened the scoring in the gold medal game against Team Canada.

Faber scored in the 5-1 win over Germany and had an assist in the 6-3 win over Denmark in pool play.

Related Content

Panthers celebrate Team USA gold medal with special ceremonial puck drop

Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break

Short Shifts

Famous Australian exports meet as Blues' Walker hangs with 'Bluey' characters

Schaefer shares special message for Martin during OHL Hall of Fame induction

Woodard, Abercrombie drop puck at Capitals Black History celebration

Short Shifts Power Rankings: February 27

Panthers celebrate Team USA gold medal with special ceremonial puck drop

Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break

Panarin gifts Kings mascot Rolex watch to share number

New Jersey deli serving ‘Jack’s Golden Goal Sandwich’

Capitals surprise ‘Last of Us’ actor with ceremonial puck drop invitation

Ducks celebrate annual ‘Anaheim Ducks Day’ at Disneyland

Blue Jays’ George Springer celebrates Team USA’s gold medal at Spring Training

Toronto native Raddysh loses bet, wears Team USA jersey to Lightning practice

NHL teams congratulate Team USA, Canada after epic gold medal game

Gaudreau’s kids join Team USA on ice after 2026 Olympics

Predators share Saros' Finland team selfie, NHL teams congratulate bronze medal winners

Meredith Gaudreau supporting Team USA, Johnny, at Olympics

Messier, Brady, King attend women’s 2026 Olympics gold medal game

Simone Biles cheers on Team USA against Sweden in quarterfinals