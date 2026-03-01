Wild honor Team USA gold medalists with pregame ceremony

The Minnesota Wild honored their Olympians on Sunday, prior to the team’s game against the St. Louis Blues at Grand Casino Arena.

After celebrating all 10 Wild players who represented their country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, the team welcomed the ceremonial American flag bearer, Ford Christian to the ice. Christian is the grandson of 1980 Olympic gold medalist Dave Christian.

The Wild went on to welcome the staff members who represented Team USA in Milan: general manager Bill Guerin, head coach John Hynes, assistant general manager Chris Kelleher, athletic trainer John Worley, massage therapist Travis Green and orthopedic surgeon Joel Boyd.

Finally, the three Wild players representing the United States made their way onto the ice: defenseman Brock Faber, forward Matt Boldy and defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The group posed for a photo at center ice as “U-S-A!” chants rained down and “Free Bird” played at the arena.