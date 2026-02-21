Rantanen misses Olympic bronze medal game for Team Finland with lower-body injury

Stars forward had 6 points in 5 games, replaced by Tolvanen

Team Finland Rantanen injury

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Mikko Rantanen did not play for Team Finland against Team Slovakia in the bronze medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

The forward has six points (two goals, four assists) in five tournament games. Rantanen scored a power-play goal Friday in a 3-2 semifinal loss to Team Canada.

Rantanen, who is looking for his first Olympic medal, leads the Dallas Stars with 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 54 games. He won gold with Finland at the 2016 World Junior Championship and silver at the 2016 World Championship.

Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen took Rantanen’s place in Finland’s lineup.

The Stars (34-14-9) play their first game after the Olympic break on Wednesday against the Kraken.

