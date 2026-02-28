Golden Knights’ Olympians from United States, Canada turn focus to Stanley Cup

WASHINGTON -- In a way, getting back to work with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday represented the first step toward a return to normalcy for Jack Eichel, Noah Hanifin, Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Shea Theodore.

They began the week pitted against each other in the gold medal game at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Eichel and Hanifin helped Team USA win its first Olympic gold in men’s hockey in 46 years with a 2-1 overtime victory on Sunday, but did so at the expense of Stone, Marner, Theodore and Team Canada.

Five days later, they were back wearing the same uniform, but perhaps not back mentally yet for the start of Vegas’ 3-2 loss to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Although the Golden Knights made a push in the third period after falling behind 3-0 in the first two, that wasn’t good enough for coach Bruce Cassidy, particularly from those returning from Team USA and Team Canada.

“Listen, these are high-end players,” Cassidy. “They’ve got to be ready to play.”

Cassidy is optimistic those five players will rebound when the Golden Knights continue their five-game road trip against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, SN360, TVAS). They had the night off when Vegas resumed play after the Olympic break with a 6-4 win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

In fact, Eichel and Hanifin stayed in Washington after being honored with Team USA at the White House on Tuesday and rejoined the rest of the Golden Knights when they arrived Thursday. Then, they jumped into the heat of the stretch run toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Vegas (28-16-14), which had a three-game winning streak snapped Friday, leads the Edmonton Oilers by four points for first in the Pacific Division with 23 games remaining.

Determined to put themselves in the best position to win the Stanley Cup for the second time in four seasons, the Golden Knights understand the importance of this trip and winning as many games as possible down the stretch.

“I’m excited to get back into the thick of it here,” said Stone, the Vegas captain. “It's an important time of year.”