Devils honor Team USA women’s hockey team with ceremonial faceoff

A few gold medalists took over center ice at Prudential Center on Wednesday.

The New Jersey Devils celebrated the United States women’s team winning the gold medal at Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Megan Keller, Aerin Frankel and Haley Winn sported their gold medals and Team USA jerseys and earned a loud ovation from fans in the stands during the ceremony.

Fellow gold medalists and Team USA players, Jack Hughes and Auston Matthews, joined them at center ice. Keller then dropped the puck between the Devils forward and Maple Leafs captain.