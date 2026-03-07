Hughes meets photographer who snapped iconic Olympic photo

The New Jersey Devils forward met up with Elsa Garrison – who snapped the iconic shot of Hughes, draped in an American flag, celebrating after his golden goal at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 – before the Devils game against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Garrison is a New Jersey local and often photographs Devils games.

The two posed for a photo after Hughes gifted Garrison with a signed copy of the picture.

“It was kind of surreal," Garrison said of meeting Hughes before the game. "It was kind of surreal and I was kind of like, this is cool. We're both kind of [tied] together because of that moment.”