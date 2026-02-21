NHL EDGE stats: Canada-United States gold medal game at Olympics

2. Shot speed

U.S. forward J.T. Miller (New York Rangers) had the hardest shot attempt of this NHL season (102.58 mph on Jan. 20) among the League’s players participating in the 2026 Olympics. Miller ranks second among NHL forwards in hardest shot and fourth in the entire League; not far behind among forwards are Tage Thompson of the U.S. (Buffalo Sabres), who ranks fifth at the position (97.94 mph), and Macklin Celebrini of Canada (San Jose Sharks), who’s sixth (97.89).

Celebrini, who was not on Canada’s roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off, ranks in the 95th percentile among forwards in average shot speed (62.39 mph). Thompson, who left the semifinal game for precautionary reasons and is uncertain for the gold medal game, leads NHL forwards in 90-plus mph shot attempts (29) this season; Thompson also ranks fifth among forwards in hardest shot (97.94).

3. Goals by location

U.S. forwards Jake Guentzel (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Matt Boldy (Minnesota Wild) are tied for the most high-danger goals this NHL season (20 each) among players participating in the 2026 Olympics; the only NHL player with more high-danger goals this season is Tyler Bertuzzi of the Chicago Blackhawks (22). Not far behind among the NHL’s high-danger goal leaders are Canada forwards McDavid (18; fifth in entire League) and Mark Stone (17 for Golden Knights; tied for sixth). McDavid leads the entire NHL in high-danger shots on goal (94) this season.

Canada has the top 2 players in the entire NHL in terms of both midrange goals (MacKinnon is first with 16; is second with 15) and midrange shots on goal (MacKinnon is first with 110; Celebrini is second with 101) this season. Thompson and Canada’s Bo Horvat (New York Islanders) are tied for third in the NHL in midrange goals (14 each), while Brock Nelson (13 for Avalanche; tied for sixth) and Werenski (12; tied for eighth) of the U.S. are also in the League’s top 10 of that category.