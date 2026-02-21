NHL EDGE stats: Canada-United States gold medal game at Olympics

NHL.com's fantasy staff continues to cover the latest trends and storylines in the League through the lens of NHL EDGE puck and player tracker stats. Today, we identify the five most compelling advanced metrics entering the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 gold medal game between Canada and the United States on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICI Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2).
---
1. Skating speed
Canada forward Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) leads the entire NHL in max skating speed (24.61 mph), 22-plus mph speed bursts (106) and 20-plus mph speed bursts (494). The Canada-USA gold medal game will feature the NHL’s top three skaters in terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts: McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon (307 for Colorado Avalanche) and Jack Eichel of the U.S. (267 for Vegas Golden Knights).
Jake Sanderson of the U.S. (Ottawa Senators) leads NHL defensemen in max skating speed (24.37 mph) and is third in the entire League in that category this season; Cale Makar of Canada ranks third among NHL defensemen in max skating speed (23.68 for Avalanche). Sanderson also leads NHL defensemen in 22-plus mph speed bursts (28).
In terms of 20-plus mph speed bursts the USA-Canada gold medal game will feature four of the NHL’s 10 fastest defensemen: Sanderson (183; second) and Makar (163; third), followed by other U.S. defensemen in Quinn Hughes (113 for Minnesota Wild; sixth), Zach Werenski (99 for Columbus Blue Jackets; ninth).