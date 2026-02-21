Larkin ‘heartbeat’ of Team USA entering Olympic gold medal game against Canada

MILAN -- Dylan Larkin proudly wears the red and white, and the red, white and blue.

The Detroit Red Wings captain feels a deep desire to lead his hometown team back to glory, and he’ll do anything to help his country win gold again. He embodies Team USA's values -- loyalty, commitment, sacrifice, performance.

In Detroit, he’s the No. 1 center and on the power play. At the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he’s the No. 3 center and on the penalty kill. He wears no letter on his jersey, but he leads the U.S. on the ice for warmup, generating energy inside and outside the locker room.

“He’s the heartbeat,” teammate and close friend Zach Werenski said.

Larkin has stepped up with everything on the line in single elimination, scoring the first goal for the Americans in both their 2-1 overtime win against Team Sweden in the quarterfinals Wednesday and 6-2 win against Team Slovakia in the semifinals Friday.

Now he will play Team Canada in the gold medal game at Santagiulia Arena on Sunday (8:10 a.m. ET; Peacock, NBC, ICE Tele, CBC Gem, CBC, SN [JIP], TSN [JIP], RDS2). The United States has won Olympic gold in men’s hockey only twice: at Squaw Valley in 1960 and Lake Placid in 1980.

“USA Hockey means the world to me,” Larkin said. “I’m here because of USA Hockey. … [Coach Mike Sullivan has] talked about the number of guys that have won a gold medal as men’s hockey players in the U.S. It’s a small number, and we’d like to be a part of that and inspire kids for generations to come.”

Larkin has spent his entire career in his home state of Michigan.

He played for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program when it was based in Ann Arbor and was selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2014 NHL Draft by Detroit. After one season at the University of Michigan, he played for Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League in the 2015 Calder Cup Playoffs. He has played for the Red Wings ever since.

The Red Wings named him captain at 24 years old Jan. 13, 2021. Now 29, he ranks 10th in goals (268), 11thin assists (359) and 11th in points (627) for a franchise that has won the Stanley Cup 11 times and is celebrating its Centennial this season.